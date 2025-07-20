Viktor Gyokeres is now ‘distancing himself’ from a move to Arsenal with his father ‘in tears’ as there’s now a ‘high risk’ his transfer from Sporting will ‘collapse’.

Arsenal have made four signings so far this summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke joining the Gunners to put them near the top of our biggest spenders in Europe ranking.

A new striker has been a priority throughout and Arsenal finally reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a fee for the Sporting star last week, but they are yet to be given the green light to sign the striker as they have butted heads over the structure of the deal.

Portuguese outlet A Bola provided an update on Gyokeres’ situation on Saturday, claiming Arsenal have hit an ‘impasse’ due to three ‘issues’.

A Bola revealed: ‘The English side haven’t shown any signs of life.

‘With the deal at an impasse, it is hoped that Arsenal will be able to contact the Lions again. Besides the bonus issue, there are other matters to be resolved, namely the payment deadline and the solidarity mechanism, commonly known as the training rights that must be paid to the clubs where the player played as a youngster.

‘In this aspect, the mechanism is usually assumed by the club that receives the transfer fee, but in this case, Sporting intend to split that responsibility 50/50.

‘Arsenal intends to extend the payment deadline by four times; the Lions want it faster, in two lots.’

Fabrizio Romano later insisted that the Gunners “remain confident” of finalsing a deal for Gyokeres.

“On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal,” Romano revealed.

“Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal.”

But a fresh report from A Bola claims the deal ‘is at serious risk of falling’ with Arsenal ‘seriously considering the possibility of never reaching the value intended by the greens and whites’.

It’s claimed that ‘the risk of the collapse is high’ and Gyokeres’ father has been brought ‘to tears’ with his son ‘increasingly distancing himself from London’.

An outlet from Gyokeres’ homeland Sweden confirms that ‘the lack of confidence in the agreement led Gyokeres’ father to cry from Friday to Saturday’ as he is ’emotionally shaken and even no longer believes in the success of the transfer’.

The Maisfutebol report claims Sporting believe ‘everything is part of a strategy to put pressure on’ to bow to Arsenal’s desire in negotiations, with president Frederico Varandas maintaining an ‘uncompromising position in relation to the format of the sale’.

He’s standing firm in wanting all €10m variables to be easy to achieve, while Arsenal only want €5m of easy objectives.