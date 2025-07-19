Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly hit an ‘impasse’ as three ‘issues’ are preventing a deal from being struck with Sporting Lisbon.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made four signings as they have landed Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke to sit near the top of our biggest spenders in Europe ranking.

The Gunners could end up spending around £300m on signings this summer, as they remain in the market for a striker, attacking midfielder and centre-back.

They are on track to sign a centre-back as their leading target has already bid farewell to his current club, while they are working on a deal for Gyokeres.

The 27-year-old has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons and is second in our ranking of this year’s leading scorers in Europe.

In previous windows, Arsenal have targeted Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins, but they have turned to Gyokeres following the arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta.

Gyokeres has decided to prioritise a move to Arsenal, but Sporting Lisbon have made negotiations difficult as they have held firm on their set demands.

Last week, Arsenal finally reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a fee, but they are yet to be given the green light to sign the striker as they have butted heads over the structure of this deal.

Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness) have revealed a fresh update on Gyokeres’ situation, claiming Arsenal have hit an ‘impasse’ due to three ‘issues’.

A Bola revealed: ‘The English side haven’t shown any signs of life.

‘With the deal at an impasse, it is hoped that Arsenal will be able to contact the Lions again. Besides the bonus issue, there are other matters to be resolved, namely the payment deadline and the solidarity mechanism, commonly known as the training rights that must be paid to the clubs where the player played as a youngster.

‘In this aspect, the mechanism is usually assumed by the club that receives the transfer fee, but in this case, Sporting intend to split that responsibility 50/50.

‘Arsenal intends to extend the payment deadline by four times; the Lions want it faster, in two lots.’

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that the Gunners “remain confident” of finalsing a deal for Gyokeres.

“On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal,” Romano revealed.

“Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal.”