Arsenal star Gyokeres supports Isak over ‘toxic transfer’ approach to Liverpool move

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has sided with Alexander Isak after his international team-mate forced a summer transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Liverpool managed to get a deal for Isak done before the transfer deadline with Newcastle to receive an initial £125m for the Swede and the transfer could rise to £130m.

After the Reds had a £110m bid rejected at the beginning of August, Isak took matters into his own hands by going on strike and releasing a statement criticising Newcastle.

Isak insisted that “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue”, in a clear public message that he wanted to leave St James’ Park.

It still took until the final day of the window for a deal to go through with Liverpool having to wait until Newcastle got deals for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa secured.

Isak was criticised for the way he handled himself in the transfer saga with The Athletic labelling it ‘the summer’s most toxic transfer’.

And former Magpies striker Alan Shearer insists Isak was wrong to go on strike, while the transfer saga from Newcastle to Liverpool was generally “a really bad look for football”.

Shearer told Betfair: “I didn’t like how it got to the end. I don’t think it’s ever right that a player should go on strike and refuse to play for a club whilst you’re being paid and have a contract.

“I understand it from the other way around, when a club wants to get rid of you they do, but they’re still paying your wages. When you sign a contract, you’re obliged to fulfil it.”

The former England international added: “Alexander Isak is a good player, going to a great football club who will no doubt challenge for all the big trophies. But, as I said, I don’t like how it happened. He’ll have his reasons, I’m sure.

“We can thank him for what he did at Newcastle, but it’s been a messy situation all summer.

“I don’t think it’s done anyone any good. It’s been a really bad look for football and for the fans because they’re the paying public, the ones that make this great game of ours.

“It’s not a good look at all when you’re being paid by a club and refuse to play.

“Ultimately, he got his move to Liverpool, that’s what he wanted.”

But Gyokeres, who also forced a deal of his own from Sporting CP to Arsenal this summer, was sympathetic towards his Sweden international team-mate.

Gyokeres told Sky Sports: “We all play and I think the clubs have the most power. It’s maybe difficult for the players to choose in a lot of cases.

“When it’s a player that’s not wanted in that club I think it’s the total opposite, he doesn’t have any power and the club can do literally whatever they want with the player.

“It’s difficult, but it’s how the situation is.”

On the Isak transfer, Gyokeres added: “You don’t really know what’s been going on behind [the scenes].

“I don’t really know in his case what the situation has been exactly, it’s difficult for me to speak about that.”

