Arsenal make £85m ex-Champ star ‘number one transfer target’; Petit suggests ‘devastating’ signing

Premier League leaders Arsenal have made Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres their top summer transfer target, according to reports.

The Sweden international has scored 33 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese outfit with a number of top clubs taking an interest.

Arsenal rate Viktor Gyokeres above Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney

Arsenal have also been playing well this season with Mikel Arteta’s side going top of the Premier League over the weekend after beating Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

There were a number of pundits and former players who doubted the Gunners’ ability to win the league title without a prolific finisher but they have answered their critics in recent weeks with goals from all areas of the squad.

But they want to improve their striking department in the summer anyway and Football Transfers claim that Arsenal have made former Coventry City striker Gyokeres their ‘number one summer transfer target’.

The report adds:

‘The Swedish forward has caught the eye of Arsenal scouts, who have been observing his performances over the last few months. ‘Sources close to the club reveal that the North London side’s recruitment department have been concentrating their efforts on securing the talented striker, with ongoing assessments emphasising his compatibility with Mikel Arteta’s style of play. ‘Gyokeres is versatile and can seamlessly slot into various attacking positions. His ability to play as a centre forward, right-wing, or left-wing aligns perfectly with Arteta’s tactical vision. This adaptability sets him apart from other potential targets, such as Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney of Brentford, who do not offer the same level of flexibility.’

Emmanuel Petit: Nico Williams would ‘be a very good addition to any team’

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is another player who’s been linked with a potential move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer and former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit is a big fan of the 21-year-old Spaniard.

“Would Nico Williams be a good fit at Arsenal? Absolutely,” Petit told Betway. “He’s been one of the best young players in Spain this season.

“He’s got five goals and ten assists already this season. He’s fast, powerful and always runs towards the goal and facing defenders with great skills and dribbling.

“He can play on the right or left and every time I watch Athletic, they always give him the ball because he’s so good at facing two defenders.

“He’d be a very good addition to any team as his skills are devastating. I love players who are always provoking defenders.

“Can Arsenal both get both Williams and [Ivan] Toney? Arsenal are a young team and if you asked me I’d have both.

“But if I made a choice I think as striker would be better so Toney, although it would be good to have competition for Martinelli and Saka.”