Top striker ‘says I do’ to Berta as Arsenal ‘advantage’ becomes clear with Man Utd interest only ‘tepid’

Andrea Berta is the new sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon this summer with Andrea Berta onboard, according to reports.

The Gunners look likely to fall short of their goals once again this season with Arteta’s side set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third consecutive campaign.

Liverpool are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table with only a huge collapse from the Reds, who have only lost one match all campaign, allowing the Gunners a chance.

Arsenal are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League but not many neutrals are giving them a chance of progression, especially as they don’t currently have a senior centre-forward.

Despite potentially not reaching the heights they had hoped, Arteta looks set to go again next season with new sporting director Berta helping to support him in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal need a number of new additions to add quality in certain areas and refresh their squad and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier this week that the Gunners are now ‘developing a strong interest’ in Sporting CP striker Gyokeres.

Ornstein added:

‘Gyokeres has long been admired by Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta — whose appointment was confirmed on Sunday — and is expected to figure prominently among those the club consider signing in the transfer window. ‘Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Alexander Isak, however, Newcastle United have no intention of letting their star player leave St James’ Park and it would likely take a massive fee for them to even consider his departure. ‘Arsenal have also done a lot of work on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who may prove to be a more cost-effective solution, but it is unclear if they will proceed with a move and the 21-year-old Slovenia international has multiple suitors. ‘Gyokeres is, therefore, now a more prominent candidate than he might have been in the past.’

And now a report in Spain claims that Gyokeres – who has scored 42 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions – ‘says I do’ to a move to Arsenal and ‘will be one of the star signings of the summer’.

It has already been revealed that ‘he wants to play in the Premier League’ but it is Arsenal who have ‘taken the strongest steps to sign him’.

The report adds:

‘Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his attack with a reliable goalscorer, and Gyokeres fits the profile the Gunners are looking for perfectly. ‘The player has already given his approval to move to London, which represents a major step forward in negotiations. Now, Arsenal will have to make a significant financial effort, as Sporting won’t let their star leave for a low price.’

It is understood that Gyokeres’ ‘preference for Arsenal gives the Gunners an advantage, as they are already working to close the deal as soon as possible’.

Arsenal are now his ‘most likely destination’ and the report adds:

‘Although Arsenal is the most likely club, they are not alone in the race to sign Gyökeres. Teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United have also expressed interest in the striker, and it is not ruled out that they could make an offer in the coming weeks. ‘Chelsea need a reliable goalscorer after their offensive struggles this season, while United are still searching for a striker to complement Rasmus Højlund.’

The most recent report linking Man Utd with Gyokeres insisted that the Red Devils’ interest in the Sweden international is now ‘tepid’.