Arsenal explore Viktor Gyokeres swap as incredible record-breaking transfer is greenlit

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of including Viktor Gyokeres in their attempts to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned champions last season as Mikel Arteta guided his side to their first Premier League title win in 22 years.

Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta now face the task of improving a side that won the league and reached the Champions League final, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

Many observers picked out the Gunners’ attack as one area for improvement and left-wing and centre-forward seem to be the positions Arsenal are looking to improve on.

Morgan Rogers remains their top target for the left-side of their attack with Leandro Trossard closing in on a transfer to Turkish side Besiktas this summer, while PSG’s Bradley Barcola is their second choice.

Atletico Madrid star Alvarez is their dream target up front but the main obstacle in the deal is that the Argentina international has been prioritising a move to Barcelona.

READ: European club anticipate Arsenal offer for their best player after Trossard sale

Over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Barcelona are still keen to sign Alvarez despite bringing Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi to the Camp Nou.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Even signing Karim Adeyemi, who will be in Barcelona [next] Wednesday, is not going to impact the deal for Julian Alvarez.

“They (Barcelona) still want to sign Julian, they will still go all-in for Julian Alvarez. [But] then, Atletico Madrid do not want to sell to Barcelona so the situation remains tense between the two clubs, we will have to see what happens.”

And our friends at TEAMtalk also revealed that Atletico Madrid had given a ‘green light’ for Arsenal to sign Alvarez but the Spanish side are still demanding €150m (£130m) for the Argentinian.

Atletico Madrid ‘have made it clear to Julian Alvarez’s camp that they are prepared to sanction a move to Arsenal this summer’.

TEAMtalk added earlier this week: ‘That has not stopped Arsenal from pushing. Sporting director Andrea Berta has held direct talks with Alvarez, and we understand that the striker would be open to the prospect of moving to the Premier League.

READ: Arsenal react to Leandro Trossard exit agreement by making ‘official contact’ for Greece star

‘It is that willingness which continues to encourage Arsenal, who know they would have little difficulty reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid should the player decide to look beyond Spain.’

Gyokeres swap on the cards for Arsenal?

And now talkSPORT are claiming that Arsenal are exploring the possibility of including Gyokeres as a sweetener in a deal to sign Alvarez this summer.

The website adds: ‘talkSPORT can reveal Arsenal explored the possibility of offering Viktor Gyokeres as a makeweight during initial talks with Atletico.

‘It is unclear whether anything will develop as although Atleti hold an interest in the Swedish striker, Arsenal have not decided if they are open to a sale and club-to-club talks for Alvarez are still exploratory.’

European football expert Andy Brassell insists that a move to Arsenal could suit both Alvarez and the Premier League side.

Brassell told talkSPORT: “Arsenal have held a long-term interest, longer than Barcelona, so to see them back in the picture makes total sense.

“Arsenal went out and bought their No.9, and I think Viktor Gyokeres is sometimes looked at in the wrong way, as the guy to take them to the next level.

“He kind of did in a way, by offering them something different, not by being the best striker in the world or anything like that.

“Now that is more Alvarez’s territory – he’s someone who can really lead a team.

“He has heart and soul; he gives everything in every game. He does so much running… can create on his own, score from within the penalty box, from range, can set up others.

“That is really why he’s a player so many managers will want.”

Brassell continued: “Arsenal would be a great spot for him, not just because they’re current Premier League champions and Champions League finalists.

“But he is someone who will be going into a really stacked squad and get a chance to shine at the right moments, not to play every game.

“It would be a terrific spot for him. It would be a plus for Arsenal as well, I don’t think they have a player like him, there aren’t many players in football quite like him either.”

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