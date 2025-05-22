Viktor Gyokeres has been constantly linked with big moves since moving to Sporting

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer as the striker’s uncle has revealed “we decided that he has to stay” at Sporting this summer.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is looking to get their transfer business done early this summer and having agreed to trigger Martin Zubimendi’s £51m release clause to land the midfielder from Real Sociedad, Gyokeres has been identified as their top striker target.

A report on Tuesday seemed to suggest that Arsenal had opted for Gyokeres and that a transfer for the Sweden international ‘will become official next week’.

It is understood that the Gunners will wait until after Sporting’s final match of the season before attempting to complete a deal and the report added that the Taca de Portugal final ‘will be Gyokeres’ final game for the club’.

And now Gyokeres’ Sporting Lisbon team-mate Pedro Goncalves has revealed that the Arsenal target was still playing coy in the dressing room.

When asked whether he had asked Gyokeres to stay in Lisbon, Goncalves replied on Canal 11: “I asked him and we all asked him. He says he’s not a fortune teller.

“We still have the Portuguese Cup against Benfica to play.

“I have a very good relationship with him, but I don’t talk about it with him.

“What I know is because of Fabrizio Romano… I’m sticking with him. I don’t know if he’s going to leave.”

Manchester United, who have long-been linked with the 26-year-old, have surely now ruled themselves out of the running having lost the Europa League final, meaning they won’t be playing Champions League football next term.

But Arsenal may also be left disappointed as Gyokeres uncle revealed after Sporting’s title celebrations that “we decided that he has to stay” with the Portuguese club.

“I’m very happy, it’s fantastic,” Chris Gyokeres told Portuguese outlet Record during Sporting’s title celebrations. “We were here last year, it’s the same spirit.

“It’s the same people, it’s the same atmosphere. Absolutely fantastic! I’m speechless!”

Asked whether Gyokeres could stay at Sporting Lisbon for another season, he added: “Yesterday at dinner we decided that he has to stay.

“Yes, we think so. We hope so, because look… We love it, it’s incredible, the country, the people and Sporting. And the Lions. We love it!”