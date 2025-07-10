Viktor Gyokeres has been constantly linked with big moves since moving to Sporting

According to reports, Viktor Gyokeres’ proposed move from Sporting Lisbon to Premier League giants Arsenal is on the brink of ‘collapse’.

Gyokeres has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe, scoring 97 goals in his 102 appearances in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons.

His immense form places him as this year’s second top scorer in Europe and he has been attracting interest from several European giants.

Reports in recent months have indicated that an exit from Sporting Lisbon is inevitable for Gyokeres this summer, though this is proving difficult as the Primeira Liga champions have gone back on a reported gentleman’s agreement to demand a higher fee.

Still, Arsenal have leapt ahead of Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus in the race to sign the former Coventry City star, who is preferred to Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners are crying out for a top-tier striker after struggling in attack last season and they have been working on a deal to finalise Gyokeres’ proposed move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres has sanctioned this move as he has reportedly come to terms on a five-year contract with Arsenal, but they are yet to agree a fee with Sporting Lisbon.

On Thursday, a report from The Independent claimed Arsenal have suffered a ‘setback’ as they remain apart on terms with Sporting Lisbon holding firm on their set price.

The report claimed:

‘Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. ‘The Premier League club’s stance is to offer €65m, with potential performance-related add-ons of €5m and €10m. That takes the overall value of Arsenal’s package to €80m, but Sporting’s hard line is that they want €70m guaranteed, with no add-ons.’

Now, a new report from Portuguese outlet A Bola claims Gyokeres to Arsenal is to ‘collapse imminently’ as the Premier League side are ‘about to give up’.

The deal is said to be ‘getting further away’ as there has been ‘no sign of Arsenal reaching out to Sporting to resume their pursuit of Gyokeres’ this week.

The report also claims that the Gunners are ‘considering taking a definitive step back’ on Thursday. They add:

‘The club wants €80 million, which is attainable, but not through the formula Berta presented: €65 million fixed plus €15 million for objectives, even if €5 million would be easily achievable. The Lions want an additional €5 million fixed, with €10 million in variables. And they won’t budge a cent from the €70 million plus €10m’

Arsenal and Sporting are said to have drifted due to the ‘extreme’ conditions of the deal, with Berta coming close to losing it with his counterparts. The report claimed: