Arsenal: Gyokeres transfer could be done ‘tomorrow’ despite ‘thin line’ to ‘all-out war’ amid ‘impasse’

According to reports, Viktor Gyokeres’ proposed move to Arsenal could be done ‘tomorrow’, but there is still a ‘thin line’ to an ‘all-out war’.

Recent reports have indicated that the Gunners have made Gyokeres their top striker target as they have stepped up negotiations with Sporting Lisbon.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s best strikers, scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons.

Gyokeres, currently second in our 2025 top scorer in Europe ranking, has made it clear that he intends to leave the Primeira Liga champions this summer amid interest from Arsenal and other European giants.

It had been indicated that he had a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting Lisbon chiefs to depart for a cut-price fee, but their hierarchy have gone back on their word to demand a higher fee.

Despite this, Arsenal are still pushing ahead with a move to land Gyokeres, who has already reportedly come to a full agreement on a contract with the Premier League giants.

READ: Arsenal and Mikel Arteta ‘look like prize w*nkers’ for playing Partey



Still, Arsenal have work to do if they are to come to terms with Sporting Lisbon, with a report on Wednesday from Portuguese outlet Record saying negotiations have hit an ‘impasse’, with the Gunners ‘willing to move on’ and target an alternative striker.

Sporting are said ‘to be standing firm on a fixed €70m’, which refutes earlier suggestions that they could accept €65m plus another €15m in bonuses to take the deal to €80m.

Arsenal are also said to be remaining bullish on their stance, ‘considering cutting their losses entirely unless there is a substantial change from the Sporting side, and are willing to move on after a second failed round of talks’.

However, the same report from Record claims Sporting are ‘convinced’ that there could be a breakthrough in talks this week, with a full agreement ‘possible tomorrow’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal initiate ‘contact’ with Chelsea for £55m England star as Eze transfer doubts emerge

👉 Real Madrid ‘offer’ Arsenal chance of Rodrygo ‘swap’ for star man who ‘dreams’ of Spain

👉 Rashford handed brutal ‘fresh humiliation’ as Gyokeres ‘fears the worst’ amidst Ange ‘shock’

This confidence appears misplaced, though. This is because the report indicated that the situation is on a knife-edge amid ‘no developments’ in the last few hours.

The report adds: ‘Contrary to the most optimistic expectations, the last few hours have brought no developments in the process of transferring Gyökeres to Arsenal. In fact, the signals remain contradictory.’

It is also indicated that the final rounds of talks between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon for Gyokeres can go one of two ways, with an ‘all-out war’ mooted.

They add: ‘The next few hours promise to be decisive, and the line is very thin: either there’s green smoke, or an all-out war scenario could be precipitated, with the player speaking publicly about the controversy and exposing Hugo Viana’s messages regarding the €60m + €10m exit commitment.’