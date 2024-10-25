Hamann names Arsenal star who has ‘gone backwards’: ‘I doubt he’ll improve again’

Didi Hamann doubts Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling will ever return to the form he produced at Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners signed Sterling on loan from Premier League rivals on deadline day in a deal that seems win-win for Arsenal, who had seen other targets become out of reach.

Sterling managed to fit their budget and there is no obligation to turn the loan into a permanent move at the end of the season if the England international flops at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions since joining at the end of August with only two Premier League starts to his name.

Hamann has not been impressed by what he’s seen so far this season from the Chelsea loanee and the former Germany international reckons Sterling will only get worse, not better, from now on.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder told Flashscore: “I hope we see the Raheem Sterling we saw at Liverpool and Manchester City, but I don’t think we’ll see him reach those levels at Arsenal.

“He’s 29 years old now, he’s losing his pace and tenacity. If you look at his form, he’s gone backwards since leaving Manchester City. I doubt he’ll improve again.”

Arsenal lost their first Premier League match of the season at the weekend with a 2-0 defeat on the road at Bournemouth.

That result leaves Mikel Arteta’s men in third place, three points behind second-placed Man City and four points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Liverpool, Tottenham, McNeil, Howe, El Clasico

👉 One clamour for every Premier League club: fans demand Arsenal teen and £37.2m Man Utd forward start

👉 Ranking the Emirates showdown injuries by significance: all-Arsenal top three makes Liverpool favourites

And Hamann has predicted the Premier League top four at the end of the season, he added: “Liverpool will win the Premier League, Manchester City will come second, Arsenal third and Tottenham fourth.

“The thing with Arsenal, they’ve played out of their skin in the last two seasons and still came up short. I’m not convinced they can improve any further, especially against Manchester City and Liverpool.

“Arne Slot looks like a great manager and Liverpool are performing very well, I think with their experience they can secure the title this season.

“I think Liverpool have shown they can win the Premier League, apart from the Nottingham Forest game, they’ve been brilliant.

“The team functions well, everyone is happy and psychologically, and the win against Chelsea is huge. It was an even game but Liverpool came out on top, which is a massive sign of intent.

“Manchester City have lost Rodri, he can’t be replaced and Arsenal dropped points, I think Liverpool have a great chance to win the Premier League and go far in the Champions League.”