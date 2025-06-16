The race to sign Brighton striker Joao Pedro has taken a turn in Arsenal’s favour and could be a step closer to being resolved.

Arsenal are in the market for forwards after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus left them short-handed in the 2024-25 Premier League title race.

Neither is the exact profile Mikel Arteta would want in his ideal striker, and the Gunners’ primary focus has been on bringing in at least one legitimate number 9.

The Gunners have been openly keen on Alexander Isak but are also widely credited with interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres after the Swede spent another season rattling in the goals like they’re going out of fashion.

RB Leipzig’s Slovenian phenomenon Benjamin Sesko is another reported target, while Aston Villa‘s Ollie Watkins has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Pedro might be the most easily attracted of those options for Arsenal even as a second centre-forward signing if they can bring in Sesko or fight off Manchester United for Gyokeres.

His relationship with Brighton has grown unsettled of late and an exit appears imminent. Newcastle United also have eyes on the 23-year-old Brazilian but the latest development looks sure to rule them out of contention.

According to compatriot and Seagulls teammate Igor Julio, Pedro is unlikely to move to the North East. In fact, he’s motivated by a good old fashioned desire to live in London.

“I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win,” Julio told Trivela.

“He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

And why not? London is a splendid city with Champions League clubs that want him.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there,” Julio added.

“Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things, take the next step . It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that.”

Pedro joined Brighton from Watford two years ago after moving to England from Rio de Janeiro giants Fluminense in 2020. He’s proved an impressive all-round centre-forward in the Premier League.

In two seasons in the top flight, he’s racked up 19 goals and nine assists.