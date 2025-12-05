Hargreaves claims Arsenal have the ‘four best’ players in the Premier League in one position

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves insists Premier League leaders Arsenal have the “four best full-backs in the country”.

The Gunners have been in great form this season with Mikel Arteta’s men overcoming Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday for their tenth Premier League win.

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League with their nearest rivals Manchester City gaining slightly over the last five matches.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes missed the victory over the Bees in midweek with Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera also picking up injuries against Keith Andrews’ men.

But Hargreaves doesn’t worry about Arsenal this season as he thinks they have the squad depth to deal with injuries, while their physicality sets them apart from their title rivals.

Hargreaves told Premier League Productions: “I thought they’ve been looking comfortable all season.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Aston Villa, Daniel Farke, Liverpool, Arsenal’s depth

“[Noni] Madueke was amazing, think about these guys who don’t even start all the time then they come in, [Piero] Hincapie, Mosquera, I thought Ben White was terrific as well, they have all these different options.

“A couple of seasons ago, if [Bukayo] Saka or Declan [Rice] or [Martin] Odegaard are missing, Arsenal struggled. They’re missing their two starting centre-backs, Timber can pop in there and Ben White can play.

“I mean they probably have the four best full-backs in the country, all playing in one team, and probably the best goalkeeper as well.

“Then you’ve got Declan, [Martin] Zubimendi has been amazing, Odegaard, [Eberechi] Eze, the list goes on. Obviously when they get Kai Havertz back to go with [Viktor] Gyokeres. They’re the real deal.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two Arsenal players lose their place in Premier League XI of season so far

👉 Arsenal: Rice, Mosquera injury timelines revealed after Arteta admits it’s ‘never good news’

👉 Big Weekend: Aston Villa v Arsenal, Leeds, Marco Silva, Lucas Paqueta



“That [Rice’s injury] would be a worry because Declan virtually plays every game.

“That’s the biggest difference to this Arsenal team, they can compete in every phase, they’ve got size, they’re all 6’2”, except [Leandro] Trossard, set-pieces they’re good, they’ve got size, they can compete, technically they’re very good and they’ve got finishing.

“I think Mikel has got all the ingredients for the recipe to go and win the Premier League this year, maybe even the Champions League.”

When asked if Arsenal could struggle against Aston Villa without Saliba, Gabriel or Mosquera, Hargreaves added: “Timber, I think is the best full-back in the Premier League this season, and I’m sure he can pop in there.

“He maybe not be physically the size of Saliba and Gabriel but he’s got proper personality, he’s as strong as anything, and obviously Ben White can play in there.

“They’ve got all these options, I think Mikel so far has done a brilliant job of picking what they need in the game. I think Mikel will be quietly confident wherever they go with what they have at the moment.”