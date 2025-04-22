Arsenal tipped to sign £70m Premier League star to replace Thomas Partey in the summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has revealed the player Arsenal should sign to replace Thomas Partey in the summer.

The Gunners have had a decent season in the Premier League but will ultimately fall short of achieving their goal to win the title this season.

Liverpool are just one win away from lifting their 20th top-flight title with Arsenal currently 13 points behind and only five games left to play.

But Arsenal are finding joy in the Champions League with Mikel Arteta’s side now through to the semi-finals, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, after their heroics in a 5-1 aggregate win over defending champions Real Madrid.

Partey has been one of Arteta’s most important players in achieving that success but the Ghana international is out of contract in the summer transfer window.

Partey’s future remains uncertain as the 31-year-old has been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and now Arsenal could have to look for a replacement.

And former England international Hargreaves insists Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton would be a good choice to swap in for Partey over the summer.

Hargreaves said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “Someone I like is Adam Wharton. He gets in your team [Arsenal].

“If Mikel Arteta saw him he’d go, ‘that’s my guy’. Say if Thomas Partey leaves, Wharton is a player.

“The thing with Adam that’s crazy is his vision. He’s two steps ahead. His reading of the game when you watch him… his vision and his touch is almost as good as anyone.

“I would like him at Manchester United but I think that system is very niche and you need legs to play in that position under Ruben Amorim.”

Ferdinand also stated earlier this month that he wanted to see Man Utd sign Wharton as he reminds him of ex-Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick.

He said: “I would sign another central midfielder this summer to play alongside Manuel Ugarte.

“That player needs to be able to take the ball and transfer it up the pitch. You know who I would do for? Adam Wharton.

“I would go and get him. The reason I would take him is he can get on the ball and transfer it up the pitch, he’s got a great range of passing.

“I think he would be a great addition to the United squad. He reminds me of Michael Carrick a bit.”

When asked last week whether there had been any progress on Partey contract talks, Arteta replied: “Yes, there is progress with all the players.

“I’ll leave that to [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about.”

When pushed on whether his intention is to keep Partey, Arteta added: “The intention is very clear. I’ll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward.”