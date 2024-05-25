Arsenal have ‘edge’ over Chelsea, Man Utd in battle for £60m Prem star as Gunners star ‘will leave’

Arsenal now ‘have the edge’ over Chelsea and Man Utd in the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to reports.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season as champions Man City finished two points ahead of them and lift their fourth consecutive championship.

Arsenal have been improving year on year under Mikel Arteta and their brilliant performance this season and their qualification for the Champions League is bound to attract top players to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

One player who they reportedly like the look of is Palace winger Olise after the Frenchman contributed ten goals and six assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Olise has struggled with injuries this term but he has a host of clubs interested in his signature this summer with the 22-year-old reportedly having a £60m release clause in his contract.

And now the Daily Mirror insists that Chelsea ‘will move for £60million Michael Olise – regardless of who they make their new manager’ as the Blues owners look ‘to retain their aggressive, bold transfer policy of bringing in players with the head coach focusing on preparing the team’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Guardiola and Arteta miss out on the big prize in our bumper end-of-season manager rankings

👉 Chelsea blow as £110m striker ‘waits for Arsenal’ amid Rasmus Hojlund swap claim

👉 Merson names ‘harsh’ player who has ‘helped’ Arsenal win the Premier League title next season

As well as Chelsea and Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle and Liverpool are understood to have interest in the player but the report adds that the Gunners ‘have the edge as the versatile attacker is keen to play Champions League football’.

However, ‘that will not deter Chelsea who remain hugely impressed by his goals, his assists and his consistent high level of performance’.

One player who will definitely be leaving Arsenal this summer is Thomas Partey with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confiming the midfielder’s departure.

Romano said: “There are several players they have in the list, for example, a player they always appreciated is Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa, but negotiating with Villa is never easy, so let’s see what’s going to happen there,” he stated of Arsenal’s midfield targets.

“They have several players lined up, so I think there is a good chance they will bring in a new midfielder. Thomas (Partey) will leave, Jorginho extended.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45m and had a positive impact on the pitch, making 115 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals.

However, he has been unavailable for large parts of this season and will now look for a new challenge in the summer.

READ NEXT: Fernandes destined to join James, Shearer in XI of players who lost successive FA Cup finals