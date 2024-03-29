Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of selling Arteta signing who is doing ‘very well’ out on loan

Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of selling Mika Biereth this summer, despite the youngster attracting interest from Austria, according to reports.

The Gunners signed Biereth in the summer of 2021, but the young striker is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

He spent his first year at the club playing with the Under-21s and he impressed during his time in the academy. During the 2021-22 season, he scored 11 goals in 21 Premier League 2 appearances.

After impressing in the youth ranks, Biereth has since spent the last two years out on loan. He spent last season with Dutch outfit RKC Waalwijk where he scored two goals in 13 appearances.

Biereth then spent the first half of this season on loan with Motherwell before joining Austrian side Sturm Graz on loan in January.

Since joining the Austrian side, Biereth has received plenty of plaudits for his prolific form. In 11 appearances for his new club, the striker has scored eight goals and has produced one assist.

While Sturm Graz want to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis, Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of selling him this summer according to Football Transfers.

The report claims that Arteta wants to bring Biereth on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States and the Gunners boss is ‘not interested’ in selling him on a permanent basis.

While the Danish striker is yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal, it seems as if he could still have a future at the club after all.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are after a new forward in the summer and perhaps a player like Biereth could still have a role to play at the Emirates over the coming years.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano provided some extra insight on the young forward and what Arsenal plan to do with him going forward.

“Mika Biereth – This young Arsenal striker is doing very well on loan this season, but it’s still early to say if he can feature in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I still believe he needs some regular game time to develop and grow; Arsenal will take these kinds of decisions in June, not now.”

Arteta has a good track record when it comes to developing youngsters and Biereth could be their next star in the making.

READ MORE – Big Weekend: Man City v Arsenal, De Zerbi v Liverpool, Man Utd, Sterling, Der Klassiker