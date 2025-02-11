Arsenal forward has ‘worrying injury scare’ in Dubai as ‘fears over troublesome knee emerge’

According to reports, Arsenal have been dealt a fresh injury blow, with Kai Havertz suffering a ‘worrying scare’ during a training session in Dubai.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is already without injured trio Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta will hope Havertz’s injury is not serious after the club did not sanction the signing of a new striker in the winter transfer window.

The Gunners are currently enjoying a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, just as they did halfway through last season.

The mid-campaign break massively benefitted Arteta’s side, who came back fully replenished and ready to fight for the Premier League title with Manchester City.

They ultimately came up short despite picking up 89 points. Liverpool are their biggest title challengers this time around.

Losing Havertz will give Arteta a massive headache, with no recognised striker available if he is absent.

Leandro Trossard will likely be the top candidate to lead the line for the Gunners, with Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri the only other options for Arteta’s front three.

News of Havertz’s injury comes from Mail Sport journalist Sami Mokbel, who says the German ‘suffered the issue during a session earlier this week’.

It is believed that Arsenal’s top scorer this season has picked up a hamstring injury. The report states:

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has suffered a worrying injury scare on the club’s training trip to Dubai. Mail Sport understands the Germany international suffered the issue during a session earlier this week. Sources have indicated the problem is hamstring related, though the precise diagnosis remains unconfirmed. The club will confirm the extent of the issue in due course, but any hamstring injury will likely result in Havertz spending time on the sidelines.

Mokbel adds that Japanese defender Takehiko Tomiyasu could undergo knee surgery for the second time.

Tomiyasu has been extremely injury prone since joining Arsenal in the 2021 summer transfer window and his only minutes this season came briefly against Southampton in October.

The report claims that Arsenal have ’emerging fears over his troublesome knee’.

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu’s long-term fitness is of growing concern with the prospect of a second knee operation explored by the club. The Japan defender has played just six minutes of football this season… following a three month recovery from an knee injury that saw him miss the start of the season. But he has not featured since that win over the Saints after suffering an injury setback and Mail Sport understands there are emerging fears over Tomiyasu’s troublesome knee with doctors believed to have considered sending their versatile defender for an operation in an effort to cure the issue. A procedure would require a lengthy rehabilitation programme and likely rule Tomiyasu out for a significant period of time. In 2023, Tomiyasu underwent an original knee operation which kept the 26-year-old out of action for three months. With that in mind, a second knee procedure would arrive as a blow to Tomiyasu, whose time at Arsenal has already been beset by injury issues.

