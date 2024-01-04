Arsenal ‘key player’ told he ‘doesn’t do anything’ as two Gunners players are singled out

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz “doesn’t do anything” for Mikel Arteta’s side, according to a former Premier League footballer.

The Germany international swapped west London for north London in the summer transfer window when the Gunners bought him off Premier League rivals Chelsea for £65m.

It took him ten Arsenal matches in all competitions to score his first goal but his form has picked up over the last couple of months, with Havertz scoring four goals in his last nine games.

Before their trip to Fulham, which Arsenal ended up losing 2-1, Paul Merson praised the 24-year-old turning around his performances.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Kai Havertz has been good in recent weeks after a tough start to his Arsenal career. I was always a big fan of him and knew he’d come good, so it’s been nice to see him emerge as a key player for the club during the festive period.”

Arsenal have picked up just four points out of a possible 15 in their last five Premier League matches with Mikel Arteta’s slipping from top to fourth over the last few weeks.

Havertz, who has just one assist all season, had an ineffective display against Fulham and Mustoe has picked out the German and Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli as the two players currently holding Arteta’s side back.

“They still look so flat, there was no cutting edge to their attacking play,” Mustoe said on ESPN.

“The struggles of Martinelli continue, the struggles of Kai Havertz continue and this is what it is, he’s not effective, doesn’t do anything in there.”

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho lauded Havertz in early December as “an unbelievable player” and claimed that it’s impossible to not like the German “if you know football”.

“For me, he’s (Havertz) an unbelievable player, to be honest. As a guy, no words. It’s so, so, so good. Like such a nice guy. I love Kai and he became a friend and I always want the best for him as a player,” Jorginho said in an exclusive interview for The Athletic.

“He has intelligence. It’s funny because you look at him and you think he’s not fast and he’s fast, and then you think he’s not strong because maybe he looks skinny, but then he goes to the challenge and he’s strong.

“So maybe it takes a little while for people to understand his qualities and what he brings to the team, but how much effort he puts in and how much hard work he put in and his qualities just come out all of a sudden when his confidence is as high as everyone else.

“But his intelligence, his technique, his finishing — when he finishes, I swear to you, it looks like he just like, put it there, like he doesn’t care. And then the ball goes to the corner and I’m like, how do you do that?”

Jorginho continued: “If you know football, it’s not possible that you don’t like Kai. And I know what you mean because that happened to me a lot. But when you play beside him, it’s just different.”