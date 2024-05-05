Havertz insists he’s ‘never seen a player like’ his Arsenal team-mate after Bournemouth win

Kai Havertz insists he has “never seen a player like” his Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka after his brilliant performance in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal are potentially two wins away from winning their league title in 20 years after seeing off a spirited Cherries side at the Emirates Stadium.

A Saka penalty, won by Havertz, set the hosts on their way to a 3-0 win, which was wrapped up be a Leandro Trossard strike assisted by Declan Rice, who then smashed home in added time to add the gloss to the scoreline.

And Havertz picked out Saka for praise after the match with the Germany international insisting England are “very lucky” to have a player like the Arsenal winger to call upon.

When asked to assess Saka’s contribution to the Gunners’ success this season, Havertz replied: “He’s unbelievable and shows it every week.

“I think he’s 21 or 22 and I’ve never seen a player like this. England are very lucky. He’s hungry every day and if you see him in training he’s special.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also asked about Saka after beating Bournemouth, he said: “The level of consistency compared to last year is very similar.

“Probably there are areas in the game where he’s become more effective. I see a different edge from him, the way he competes.

“Not the way he plays, but the way he competes, and he loves winning more than three months ago, six months ago, a year ago and now that is something that hopefully is in his system.”

Rice and Havertz impressed in the victory over Bournemouth and when asked how high the summer signings have raised the celing at Arsenal, Arteta added: “A lot.

“If we spend money we’d better do it wisely and in the most effective way. We’re really happy with the recruitment that we had. It had a big impact in the team, it has raised not only the level of the team but the level of the rest of the players as well.

“You see today we had some big performances from a lot of individuals, if we want to be at this stage then you need that.”