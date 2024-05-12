Arsenal man promises ‘to be biggest Tottenham fan ever’ as Arteta bemoans ‘playing safe’ v Man Utd

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz promises to be “the biggest fan of Tottenham ever” when the Gunners’ arch-rivals face Manchester City on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be in the title race on the final day of the season after beating Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard’s 21st-minute goal means City can not win the league at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the week.

The title is still in City’s hands with two games remaining for them, while Arsenal are now turning their attention to their last match in 2023/24 at home to Everton.

Everyone associated with Arsenal will now be hoping Spurs can do them a favour against Pep Guardiola’s side, while fans of Ange Postecoglou’s side are pretty content with the idea of losing at home and keeping the trophy within the Citizens’ grasp.

It will be a strange night with Gunners supporters backing their arch-rivals and Havertz has vowed to support Spurs with all of his heart on Tuesday.

“I am going to be the biggest fan of Tottenham ever! Let’s hope for the best,” he told Sky Sports.

Havertz also said: “We prepared for the game very well, we didn’t have our best game but we needed the three points and we have it now so we can be happy.

“We have to win every single game as City are always keeping the pressure on.

“It is so nice to be in the [title] race and every week you have to play at your best.

“When you do it, it feels even better. We have one game and we need the whole club behind us – anything is possible.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his players did not react well to going 1-0 up and probably played “too safe”.

He told BBC Sport: “We needed a result today in a really difficult place. Our history was not in favour of a result today, there was so much at stake and we’re happy with the result.

“We started the game really well and were dominant. We scored the goal and I think the goal led to slightly bad things because we started to play too safe, too sideways, too backwards with not enough structure.

“We started to give the ball away in good areas and that is a danger against them. But we defended well and didn’t concede too much.”

Match-winner Leandro Trossard told Sky Sports: “Man Utd are still a good team and they can hurt you in different ways so credit to the boys – we defended really well.

“Obviously we only have one objective to win the league. We have done our job today and it will be up to the last game and that is what we are aiming for.

“Hopefully next week we can celebrate something, you never know it could be. We can only hope. We have done our job and that is the only thing we could have done.”

Trossard added to BBC Sport: “Maybe it wasn’t the prettiest game but credit to the guys, we defended so well.

“We kept another clean sheet and one goal is enough to win the game.

“We were struggling a little bit so it was so nice to get the win.

“When you’re only 1-0 up it is always a bit tricky. We were trying to score a second but they are dangerous on the counter attack.

“It is a great run for us and now we take it to the final game. You never know what is going to happen.”

