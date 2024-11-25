Arsenal told to replace ‘nowhere near world class’ star after win over Forest

William Gallas thinks Premier League title-chasers Arsenal need to replace Kai Havertz as “he’s nowhere near a world-class level”.

The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in a comfortable victory on Saturday with the Gunners remaining in fourth position but closing the gap to second-placed Manchester City to one point.

Mikel Arteta’s are still nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool after they had taken two points from the previous two league fixtures before their win over Forest.

Many pundits and fans agree that Arsenal still need a new centre-forward in the next transfer window as they failed to improve their attacking options in the summer.

Havertz has been the main striker for the Gunners this season but didn’t even come off the bench against Forest as Arsenal started with Gabriel Jesus up front instead.

And former Arsenal defender Gallas reckons Germany international Havertz is “nowhere near a world-class level” and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

Gallas told Genting Casino: “Kai Havertz has never ever been the right man to take Arsenal to the Premier League title.

“Havertz is a good player, but he’s not top class. I’m sorry, but he’s nowhere near a world-class level, Arsenal need a player to replace him at striker.

“I still don’t understand why Victor Osimhen is at Galatasaray, he needs to play in the Premier League and he can play at the top level at Arsenal.

“It’s difficult to understand football sometimes, he played really well at Napoli, then made a move to Galatasaray, who are a big club but he needs to be playing at a higher level.

“Arsenal need a striker like Osimhen, the club needs to wake up, it’s obvious and simple, they need a striker.

“You need a strong squad to compete with each other, that’s how Man City and Liverpool stay at such a high level, if you have the same starting XI every week then the performances level will drop.

“All the Man City players are international players and even the ones on the bench, that’s the level Arsenal need to reach.”

Giving his thoughts on the win over Forest, Arsenal boss Arteta told reporters: “Really happy, I sensed great energy the last 48 hours, the way everybody came back. I sensed a great togetherness and decided to change the situation and go through what has been a different period for us with all the situations that we have come across and the team.

“Straight away, from the beginning it was dominant, there was an enthusiasm about it. This is what I demand when we score a goal, it should have been another two or three in the first half.

“Then the fact it was a total effort of the team because other players have to come in. I had to take Jorgi out because of the yellow card, Thomas [Partey] comes in, impacts the team, scores a goal. Raheem comes in, he makes an assist, Ethan comes in, he scores a goal.

“That gives us a different kind of dominance, Jakub comes in to get some minutes in the legs. You don’t play Thomas, you don’t play Declan, you don’t play Martinelli, you don’t play Kai Havertz, and there’s always that question mark, is it right or wrong?

“I felt it because I think the team needed it, that they all feel important and all have a real chance. Some of the players, the way they trained while we were here, was unbelievable and I have to praise that.”