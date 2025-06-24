Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Viktor Gyokeres has made a significant ‘decision’ regarding his future amid interest from Arsenal.

Gyokeres is attracting interest from clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia as a leading contender to be this year’s leading scorer in the major divisions.

The 27-year-old has been a revelation since joining Sporting Lisbon, grabbing 97 goals and 28 assists in his 102 appearances across all competitions.

It has been heavily reported for months that an exit is likely this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the clubs interested in signing him.

Gyokeres hoped that his summer exit would be seamless as he was understood to have a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting Lisbon to leave for a reasonable fee, but club chiefs have gone back on their word and their relationship has broken down.

READ: Eze to Spurs, Rogers to Arsenal as Champions League hoovers up talent



It remains to be seen whether Sporting Lisbon’s increased demands will ruin Gyokeres’ hopes of a transfer, but it has been reported that he has selected Arsenal over Man Utd as his ‘dream’ move.

On Monday, a report claimed Arsenal are keen to have Gyokeres secured in time for their pre-season tour of Asia next month, while the forward is scheduled to resume training with Sporting on July 1.

However, Fabrizio Romano has indicated that he will not return to training for Sporting as he’s made a “decision” on his future.

Romano revealed: “Viktor Gyökeres has already personally informed Sporting president Varandas about his decision to leave, no intention to play for the club anymore.

“Gyökeres wants new chapter, he feels heartbroken after exit pact and not expected to return to training.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: ‘Next arrival’ after Zubimendi revealed amid ‘one name’ to replace Gunner ‘entertaining offers’

👉 Arsenal: Chelsea hijack boost as agent ‘back’ for talks amid ‘push’ for £10m PL transfer

👉 Arsenal plot ‘shock move’ to sign PL star as ‘replacement’ with Mikel Arteta ‘informed’ of key exit

Conflicting reports have emerged on whether Arsenal have made an official bid for Gyokeres, but Caught Offside claim they are ‘preparing their opening bid’, which will be submitted ‘in the coming days’.

‘Connected sources expect’ the Gunners to ‘move’ for Gyokeres ‘in the next few days’ as ‘talks are not progressing’ with Benjamin Sesko. The report adds:

‘It is thought this could come in the way of an opening bid from Arsenal, possibly worth in the region of €75-80m [maximum £68m]. ‘Arsenal are also understood to be aware of Gyokeres’ clear preference to move to the Emirates Stadium despite him also having suitors in the form of Manchester United and Juventus.’

A report from Portuguese outlet Record, meanwhile, claims Gyokeres has ‘confided his despair’ to Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas over how his exit has been handled.

The report revealed: ‘He does not want and will not (of his own free will) return to Alvalade, having appealed to the president to understand the importance of the moment.

‘If Arsenal sign another striker in the meantime and discard the Nordic player, Gyökeres will never forgive those responsible for this.’