Arsenal legend Thierry Henry insists that the Gunners are “not at the level” of Paris Saint-Germain as he looks ahead to the Champions League final.

Despite a late Harry Kane equaliser to make it 1-1 on the night, PSG still pulled through on aggregate 6-5 following a stunning first leg of their semi-final against Bayern Munich.

PSG are looking to retain their Champions League title when they face Arsenal in Budapest on May 30, while the Gunners will be in only their second final after losing to Barcelona in 2006.

When asked after PSG beat Bayern Munich who he’d been hoping to face in the final, Henry said on CBS Sports: “We’re not in a position to pick and choose.

“We’re not at the level of those guys yet so you have to be humble with it. I’m so happy we’re in the final, let’s see what we can do against this team because that’s an outstanding team.

“Stay in your lane, we’re not here to pick and choose, let’s just hope we can beat PSG, but it’s going to be very difficult.”

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Henry admits he will be “nervous” for the final, the Arsenal legend added: “I woke up with a smile this morning because it’s been 20 years since we got to the final.

“To be in a position to compete for the Premier League, it’s been 22 years since we won it that as well.

“We still haven’t lost in Europe and we’re not conceding many goals, that has to count for something. PSG though will have the experience of winning it and they won’t have any fear.

“Hopefully we go there and be brave but we have to beat the defending champions so it won’t be easy, we know that.

Henry: I think I will be nervous for that final

“I’m usually not too nervous but I think I will be nervous for that final because they could do something I couldn’t do myself.

“You want your team to win and experience that. Hopefully it’s going to happen but look at how PSG played tonight, they can kill you in both ways, by scoring more goals than you and by neutralising you.

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“The best team on the night and in the tie won and they went about it in a different way against Bayern.

“They have everything they need but Arsenal have been resilient and when we do create we score goals. It will be difficult but let’s see.”

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves thinks Declan Rice could help give Arsenal “a chance” of beating PSG in the final.

Hargreaves said on TNT Sports: “Arsenal have a chance, without question. With that defence that they have, the goalkeeper, they’re brilliant.

“Declan Rice has played as a defensive midfield player and he’s brilliant in there. That will be fascinating.

“PSG will be more attacking than they were against Bayern but this is a different Arsenal now.

“I think the last three or four weeks they went through that little blip. They believe now. They have a chance. They just have to believe.”

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