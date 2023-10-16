Henry insists he ‘had to’ support Arsenal ‘not because he wanted to’ in brutal admission

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admits he went through a spell of struggling to support the Gunners as he “couldn’t relate to the team”.

The Gunners went six years without finishing in the top four of the Premier League before Mikel Arteta guided them to a second-placed finish last season.

In that time they still won the FA Cup on two occasions but it was a far cry from the good times Henry enjoyed with Arsene Wenger at the helm.

And Henry has admitted that he only supported Arsenal in some of the hard times because he “had to” and “not because he wanted to”.

“Five years ago I couldn’t relate to the team,” Henry said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“I just couldn’t. I was going to the games because I had to not because I wanted to.

“It was just because I was an Arsenal fan not as I wanted to see them play. But now I can see what they’re about.”

Arsenal have been transformed under Arteta over the last couple of seasons with the Gunners beating champions Manchester City before the international break to go joint top of the Premier League table.

Only arch-rivals Tottenham are above them in the Premier League table and many supporters are hoping they can win the title for the first time since 2004.

“I have mad respect for what Mikel has done,” Henry continued. “The way he has put the team back.”

Rob Holding, who left Arsenal for Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, has also had complimentary things to say about Arteta, predicting “great things” in north London under the Spaniard’s command.

Holding told talkSPORT: “With Arteta now they’ve got a hell of a manager who’s going to go on to do great things.

“His tactical awareness and how he sees the game is incredible. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know about football until I’d been in a meeting with him a few times and you start to think that he sees football differently to how anyone has seen it in the world around me.

“The way they’ve started the season I’m sure they can carry on and go for another title charge.”

