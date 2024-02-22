Thierry Henry has criticised David Raya and Gabriel Martinelli for their role in Arsenal’s defeat to Porto in the Champions League.

The Gunners played their first Champions League knockout clash since the 2016/17 season on Wednesday night against the Portuguese giants.

They controlled possession at the Dragao but rarely threatened the Porto defence and goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta’s side were punished deep into injury time when Galeno curled the ball into the back of the net to give Porto the advantage heading into the second leg at the Emirates in three weeks.

Porto’s winner came from Arsenal’s failure to counter attack, with Martinelli cheaply giving the ball away when trying to switch the play to Bukayo Saka.

There are also question marks over David Raya’s positioning for the goal, with many believing the Spaniard was too far off his line and too far away from the far post.

F365 Says: Arsenal show old Champions League frailties as last-16 veterans Porto punish tentative Gunners

Speaking on CBS Sports, Arsenal legend Henry admitted he saw Porto’s winning goal coming and singled out Raya and Martinelli for their role in conceding.

“You lose that ball, one minute to go, this is where away from home in Europe, you have to be a bit more clear on what you do,” he said. “That’s a cheap lost ball on the counter-attack.

“I am not a goalkeeper, but he is missing the one step to be able to control his feet. He jumped too early.

“We (Arsenal) were only good at set-pieces. It’s one thing to play West Ham, it’s one thing to play Burnley and then it’s one thing to play away in the Champions League. If you want to play in the Champions League, you have to create more chances.

“We didn’t create enough and, as it happened, those guys were better than us on the day. We still have a return leg, but I told you last week it was going to be difficult away at Porto, and it was!

“Look at this, it could have been a 3 v 2 (if Martinelli’s pass came off). You miss a pass, and the next thing you know you backpedal. If you backpedal against people that can curve, then you are in trouble. If it’s a better pass, then they are in trouble.”

One player who impressed Henry was Declan Rice.

The £100million summer signing was booked after 90 seconds but did not let that affect his performance.

“Him stopping what people don’t notice at times,” Henry said about Rice. “I know this one you will, but what I like is he took a yellow after what, two minutes or one minute? And he stayed in the game.

“If you can see him here blocking the shot, (as a ball is pulled back from inside the box). But, at the very beginning, he is looking at what is happening here (Porto runner on the edge of the box), and then he is thinking ‘no, no, no. The danger is here (in front of him)’.

“Double job. He did it so many times in the game, with an early yellow in the game. That’s not an easy one to do when you play in Europe. This is why he is important for this team.”

Read next: Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus among worst Premier League players based on points per game (PPG)