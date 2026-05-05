Henry urges Arteta to start ‘outstanding’ Arsenal star against Atletico Madrid

Thierry Henry thinks Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could start Myles Lewis-Skelly against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

The Gunners will go into the match against Diego Simeone’s men with back-to-back victories, and Manchester City’s draw at Everton, putting Arsenal back in control of the Premier League title.

Arsenal were much better than they’ve been in recent weeks during their 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday with Bukayo Saka returning to the starting XI in a brilliant display.

Lewis-Skelly produced a wonderful display in his first-ever start in his preferred midfield position with Martin Zubimendi being given a rest after a tough few weeks for the Spaniard.

The Arsenal youngster injected some energy into the Gunners midfield against Fulham and Henry reckons Arteta might opt to start Lewis-Skelly against Atletico Madrid.

Henry told Sky Sports on Monday: “Myles was just different.

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“I didn’t see Zubimendi do that often – the legs, anticipation, stopping someone, boom, making someone feel that you that you are there; he was there all the time.”

On potentially rewarding Lewis-Skelly with a start versus Atletico Madrid, Henry added: “Because of the magnitude of the game, he’s going to think to be a bit more secure. But Lewis-Skelly showed that that might be a new position for him in terms of next season.

“He did extremely well. I wouldn’t mind if he starts him but then I can understand because of the magnitude of the game and how Zubimndi plays, sometimes you need to be a tiny bit more secure. We will see. But in this game, he was brave.”

Lewis-Skelly hasn’t played much football this season and Henry continued: “It’s one thing to be patient. It’s one thing to maybe be upset about the situation. But he was ready.

“He didn’t look like he didn’t play for a very long time. He controlled the game. He went forward. He buzzed the game at times. That’s outstanding.

“Do not underestimate experience in this type of game. But would I like to see him on Tuesday or tomorrow, obviously? Yes. Why not?”

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Although Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was impressed by Lewis-Skelly’s performance, he thought the biggest difference for Arsenal was Declan Rice playing in a deeper role.

Carragher said: “Myles Lewis-Skelly was fantastic, but I think a big thing for me in Arsenal’s last two games was Declan Rice going deeper.

“There’s a bit more dynamism with Rice rather than Zubimendi in that position. He’s onto things quicker and passes it quicker, he’s sharper.

“I think he’s a complete midfield player. He can play the six and the eight. It doesn’t make too much difference.

“But when I was watching him play, it almost looked like he was really enjoying it, running everywhere for the ball.

“It was almost like, ‘I’m back in my position, in the six. I can get on the ball a little bit easier.’

“I thought he was outstanding at the weekend. I thought he played really well and controlled the game against Madrid as well.

“I think going forward, even if Zubimendi plays, just leave him there at six for now.”

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