Arsenal legend Henry makes huge statement as Gunners named ‘best team in Europe’

Thierry Henry believes “there’s something different” about Arsenal this season and has lauded them as “the most solid team in Europe”.

The Arsenal legend was speaking after Mikel Arteta’s side beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was Bayern’s first defeat of the season in a result that sent a statement to the rest of Europe.

Arsenal in 2025/26: Key statistics

Won 8/8 when scoring first , conceding 1 goal

1st in Premier League form table

Best discipline in the PL (12 yellow cards, 0 reds)

Arsenal have been criticised for being over-reliant on set-piece goals, and while they did open the scoring from a corner, they backed up four open-play goals against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League with another two against the most in-form and relentless team in Europe.

That narrative has been shelved for now as Arsenal thrive in every phase. They’ve been ruthless in attack and notably solid defensively, with Lennart Karl’s 32nd-minute strike the first time they’ve conceded in five Champions League games this term.

Arsenal have won five out of five in Europe and are top of the Premier League by six points after 12 games, making them odds-on favourites with the bookmakers to win the title.

Arsenal look ‘different’ this season (in a good way)

It’s impossible to find a weakness in this team right now, and Arsenal legend Henry clearly thinks something special is brewing.

“There’s something different this year, there’s something different,” Henry said on CBS Sports during an interview with Gunners star Declan Rice.

“It’s not the same as before. Before, I used to say that Arsenal can win because I’m a fan. Now I say it without my Arsenal hat on.

“The way Arsenal look as a team, as a unit, is different. There’s something that’s happening.

“We are not there, we know that. But also, the thing about embracing the fact you’re good is vital.

“It is different this year but it’s still a long way (to go).”

Henry continued: “They play, Arsenal, but they don’t overplay when they’re in their own half

“They tend to go long when they know that mistakes can happen and it worked out.

“They scored on the counter-attack and they actually scored on Bayern trying to overplay.

“I thought it was a good game from Arsenal: solid, especially after the weekend and with what’s coming also this weekend.

“I would like to say they’re the most solid team in Europe at the moment.”

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher agreed with Henry. He said: “Yeah, Arsenal are the best team in Europe right now.

“The only thing that we said before the game, and we’re saying it with Bayern but we’re saying it more with Arsenal because they’ve just beaten them well, it’s whether they can still be the best team in Europe by May.

“There’s a long way to go but no one can get near them right now.”

0 – Tonight’s match was the first time in his career that Harry Kane played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal without having a single shot. Marshalled. pic.twitter.com/22CzzqUUs3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2025

Arsenal must win the PL or CL this season

Henry and Carragher are right: Arsenal are the best team in Europe right now, but it doesn’t mean anything if they win sod all.

Arteta has been strongly backed in the transfer market, making some signings that supporters have seriously questioned, and Arsenal are in an incredible position to win the Premier League and/or Champions League this term.

There’s no doubt that failing to win either of those trophies would make this campaign a failure. Arsenal are too good to screw this.

