Arsenal ‘hijack’ Tottenham transfer ‘agreement’ as Spurs ‘fear’ £68m PL star’s ‘head has been turned’

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ‘fear’ they have been ‘hijacked’ by Arsenal in the race to sign England international Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Eze was superb for Crystal Palace in the Premier League last season as he grabbed 11 goals and four assists in his 27 appearances.

The 26-year-old was expected to leave Palace during the summer transfer window, but Oliver Glasner’s side managed to keep him.

The talented attacking midfielder was linked with several Big Six clubs in the summer and could secure a move elsewhere in January or next summer.

A new report from Football Transfers claims Tottenham have been pushing to sign Eze, but they face competition from arch-rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners invested heavily in the summer as they signed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea, but the report claims they are ‘keeping their options open’ as this deal does not include an obligation to buy next year.

It is also claimed that Tottenham ‘fears’ they have been ‘hijacked’ by Arsenal for Eze. The report says.

‘Tottenham’s pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eze seems to have hit a roadblock, with sources indicating to Football Transfers that the player’s head has been turned by a top-four Premier League club, believed to be Arsenal or Manchester City. ‘Spurs have been chasing the attacking midfielder for over a year and even had a gentleman’s agreement with Eze, based on meeting Crystal Palace’s £68 million valuation. ‘In fact, Eze’s family was invited by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to attend the last North London Derby at the end of last season, a match Spurs lost 3-2. However, the deal took a sudden twist when Eze’s representatives informed Ange Postecoglou’s side that their rivals had made contact with the England international, urging him to put the move on hold and reassess his options before making a final decision. ‘Following this development, a conversation between Postecoglou and sporting director Johan Lange led Spurs to shift focus. The funds earmarked for Eze were redirected to secure Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in a £65 million deal, with £55m paid upfront and £10m in add-ons.’

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has made his prediction for this weekend’s North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.

“I can’t wait for this one, year on year, this game delivers some classics,” Redknapp told BetVictor.

“I had some memorable games against Arsenal in my time as Tottenham boss, I loved this derby. Spurs need a lift, a big result to kickstart the season and get the fans going. It’s been an okay start to the season but probably not what they would have wanted.

“For Arsenal, how will they cope without Martin Odegaard? Mikel Arteta was probably watching the international break from behind the sofa, and it looks like he’s gone and lost his captain for a while.

“Obviously, there’s no Declan Rice in this as well, this becomes a real test for his side.

“I can see goals and a lot of drama. If Odegaard is out, which it looks like he will be, it’s hard for me to predict an Arsenal win. 2-2.”