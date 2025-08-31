Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie is on his way to London to complete his medical at Arsenal on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Gunners have already made seven signings over the summer transfer window as the Arsenal board look to give Mikel Arteta the tools to end three seasons as runners-up and finally win the Premier League.

Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze this summer but they are not quite done.

With Jakub Kiwior on his way to Porto in a deal worth a reported €27m, Arsenal are looking to fill the gap by bringing in Hincapie from Leverkusen to strengthen their defence.

The Ecuador international can play at left-back or centre-back with The Athletic‘s Ornstein revealing that he is ‘travelling to London but is still awaiting permission to undergo a medical’.

Ornstein revealed earlier in the week that Arsenal had agreed ‘a total package of €52million — plus a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Personal terms are in place for the 23-year-old to sign a five-year contract with Arsenal next summer.’

The journalist adds that Hincapie ‘has informed the Bundesliga club of his wish to leave the club, with his preference to join Arsenal. The signing was dependent on Arsenal moving players out before the summer transfer window shuts.’

Gabriel Martinelli is one player who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal with the Gunners heavily strengthening their attacking areas over the summer.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta has now confirmed that the Brazil international will remain at the Emirates Stadium and not move during the closing stages of the transfer window.

When asked if Martinelli could move on, Arteta told reporters: “No, I think Gabi has been a super important player for us and he’s going to remain very, very, very important. The fact that we have options with different qualities, that’s going to fulfil what we want, because every opponent is going to require different things.

“Then the state, the moment, the way that those players are impacting the game – that competition is needed. We have it in many other areas on the pitch and it’s needed, especially in the front line, to start the game and to finish the game. So, I’m very happy with what we have.”

Noni Madueke will be required on the right flank in Bukayo Saka’s absence with the England international picking up an injury early on in the season.

On Saka’s availability, Arteta added: “Bukayo is doing better, but he will be out for a few weeks, unfortunately.”