Shearer claims Arsenal ‘hit the panic button’ but Arteta is ‘offered’ Watkins alternative for £50m

Premier League legend Alan Shearer claims Arsenal “hit the panic button” when making their bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners had an offer of around £60m turned down on Wednesday evening with a report yesterday insisting the bid was actually more like £45m.

It comes as Arsenal look at ways to deal with the long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus that will see him miss the rest of the season and leave the Gunners with just Kai Havertz as a centre-forward option.

Although accused of missing too many chances, the Germany international has stepped up to the plate in recent weeks with Arsenal coping with numerous matches in multiple competitions.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was adamant on Wednesday night that they would not be entertaining offers from Arsenal for Watkins after agreeing to sell Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

Emery said: “I don’t want (him to leave).

“It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.

“Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker.”

And former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer insists that Arsenal “have hit the panic button” in their pursuit of a striker.

Shearer told Betfair: “There’s no way Arsenal get Ollie Watkins now, I mean they just couldn’t do it, even if they thought it was a good business deal, it was either going to be one or the other and they chose to let Duran go.

“From an Arsenal point of view it was pretty naughty the timing of it, on the afternoon of a Champions League game, when you consider they’ve had all month they put the bid in and they’ve known what they’re missing for seven or eight months. It’s not as if they’ve just realized what they’re missing.

“It doesn’t take an idiot to work out what they need and now Arsenal have hit the panic button.

“I don’t know why it’s taken them so long to realize that they need a centre forward, so many people have talked about it for such a long time.

“Arteta will point to Saka and Jesus being out injured, but they needed a centre forward even before they were injured. The only surprise to me is it’s taken so long in the window for them to make a move.

“Watkins is the sort of player that would make the difference for them, in him you’re getting someone who’s ready-made, but Villa are not going to sell him.”

And now TBR Football claim that Arsenal and Aston Villa ‘are among the Premier League clubs who have been offered the chance to sign’ Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

The report adds: