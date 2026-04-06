According to reports, Arsenal have an ‘advantage’ over Liverpool in the race to sign RB Leipzig standout Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for RB Leipzig, having grabbed 17 goal involvements in his 30 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among those linked with Diomande ahead of this summer’s transfer window. The Gunners could do with signing an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, while the Reds will land at least one winger this summer to replace Mohamed Salah.

Several reports have named Diomande as an option to replace Salah, and a report in Spain even claimed over the weekend that there is already a ‘full agreement’ in place over a move to Anfield as Liverpool’s ‘chosen one’.

This is likely premature because the World Cup is approaching and Diomande should have multiple tempting options for his next move.

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Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Arsenal and Man Utd have ‘made checks’ on Diomande, while Bayern Munich are ‘monitoring his situation’.

Liverpool are there too, but the report claims Diomande has decided that he is ‘prepared to wait until after the World Cup finals’ to make his next move.

The report adds:

‘Sources indicate that the Red Bull hierarchy view him as potentially their most exciting talent since former RB Salzburg man Erling Haaland, underlining just how highly he is rated internally. ‘Leipzig have already moved to protect their prized asset by placing a €100million (£87.3m / $115.5m) valuation on his head — a figure designed both to reflect his potential and to ward off growing interest from Europe’s elite.’

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Caught Offside, meanwhile, are reporting that Arsenal hold an ‘advantage’ over Liverpool in the race to sign Diomande, with it claimed that Champions League football is a ‘must’ for the winger.

A source for the outlet explained: “Arsenal have reached out to those around Diomande to be kept informed over his future.

“That doesn’t mean a bid or an offer is imminent or definitely going to happen, but it’s a position they’re looking to strengthen and he’s appreciated by their recruitment team.”

Another source added: “Diomande is Liverpool’s preferred Salah replacement, but the reality is that they’ll struggle to get him without Champions League football, and there is a huge amount of interest from all over Europe, with Arsenal very much in the race.”

Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the running to sign Vinicius Junior, with it reported that a seven-club battle for his services has broken out as talks over a new contract drag on.

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