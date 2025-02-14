Arsenal to hold talks ‘behind the scenes’ for ex-Tottenham star as they look to secure transfer ‘quietly’

Arsenal will hold talks “behind the scenes” as they weigh up whether to make a move for former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to a former Spurs scout.

The England international scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs, including 213 in the Premier League, and he has continued his amazing scoring rate in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Kane has scored 73 goals in 74 matches in all competitions for the Bavarians with 57 of those coming in 51 Bundesliga appearances.

Despite a record-breaking first season in the Bundesliga, Kane is still without the trophies he moved to Bayern Munich for, although Vincent Kompany’s side are on track to win the title this season.

And a recent report in the Daily Telegraph revealed that Kane has a release clause in his Bayern Munich contract that will become active next Janaury.

Arsenal are in desperate need for a striker with season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz highlighting their need for depth in that position, while there is a widespread view that they need a clinical goalscorer to win the Premier League and other trophies.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been of interest but neither were a possibility in the January transfer window.

Arsenal instead moved for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins with a bid of around £40m turned down by their Premier League rivals and Mikel Arteta has now been left without a senior striker.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Nico Williams ‘decides’ he’s ‘going to’ Arsenal after ‘unexpected turn’ in Barcelona blow

👉 Merson ‘doesn’t like’ Arteta considering shock Arsenal star to replace Kai Havertz as striker

👉 Neville claims Arsenal star lacks ‘intelligence’ (like Michael Owen) to replace Havertz

But now former Tottenham and Man Utd scout Mick Brown insists that Arsenal could move for Kane in the summer if they become “convinced” that the England international would “make the move”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Arsenal would have to be convinced Kane would make the move.

“If they go in strong for that deal, put all their eggs in that basket, and then Harry Kane knocks them back because of his Tottenham allegiances, the fans wouldn’t be happy.

“It’s a deal that, if they want to do, they have to be very careful with it. They have to do the work quietly and behind the scenes before they make their move.

“You have to know what the end result is before you get there – so that would mean speaking to Kane and his representatives and seeing what they think.

“Maybe he’s open to it, maybe he isn’t, it depends on how he views his situation at Tottenham. But, if they get the thumbs-up from them, they can go to Bayern Munich with money in their hands.

“It would probably be a complicated deal for them to do if you consider everything around it, but I always say, nothing surprises me in football any more.”