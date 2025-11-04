According to reports, Arsenal have set a ‘hopeful’ return date for two key stars after head coach Mikel Arteta admitted that he was “concerned”.

The Gunners have had a perfect couple of months as they have moved clear at the top of the Premier League table. They also have a perfect record in the Champions League group stages and have advanced in the Carabao Cup.

This has seen Mikel Arteta‘s side as the firm favourites to win the Premier League title this season as they look well-placed to end their prolonged trophy drought.

In recent transfer windows, Arsenal have invested heavily to build a near-perfect squad with quality options in every position, though they could be derailed by injuries to key players.

Arsenal are back in action on Tuesday evening as they travel to face Slavia Prague in their fourth Champions League group stage match, with it confirmed that Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli will miss this match.

READ: One alternative 25/26 table shows Arsenal are on track to win the Premier League



On Gyokeres, Arteta revealed ahead of this game why he is “concerned” about the striker’s issue.

He said: “Victor Gyokeres is not available, he hasn’t trained today, and we need to do some more tests and scans to understand the extent of the injury.

“I am concerned because he does not have any muscular issues, and for him to leave the pitch as he was feeling something is never a good sign. We’ll announce the moment we know more.”

According to a report from The Athletic, Gyokeres and Martinelli are also due to miss this weekend’s trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal lose, United beat Spurs, City beat Liverpool: Five things to mitigate the worst interlull ever

👉 Neville issues warning over future Man City transfer while Arsenal break Spurs record

👉 Ferdinand challenges Lineker stance over Arsenal ‘flat-track bully’ claims



However, the report notes that they have internally set a hopeful return date of November 23 as Arsenal face Spurs in the first north London derby of the 2025/26 campaign. This is also their first match back after this month’s international break.

Fabrizio Romano added: “Viktor Gyökeres and Gabriel Martinelli, out this week in UCL for Arsenal with staff assessing their conditions/injuries.

“#AFC hope to have both back against Spurs after the break, as @gunnelblog reports.”

Former Liverpool and Man City star Didi Hamann has explained why he thinks Arsenal have a greater chance of winning the Champions League this season than in 2024/25.

“Yeah, they seem to be a bit more stable. They were good last year and again, the two games against Paris Saint-Germain, I think there was a chance,” Hamann said.

“Obviously, Villa took Paris very close, but Arsenal did as well and they played really well in Paris. If they keep everybody fit, obviously you’ve got the players, especially two centre backs and probably Declan Rice.

“If their best two players are still fit in March, April, when you play against the big boys, they have a good chance.

“I think at the moment Arsenal’s got as good a chance as anyone in the Champions League to win the competition.”