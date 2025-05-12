Arsenal are said to be the 'hottest club' in for Jonathan David

Arsenal are reportedly now the ‘hottest club’ in pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David, with a lot of effort being put into finding the right striker next season.

Arsenal have stumbled this season, not having a proper striker at the back end hurting them. Both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz had been ok in the first half of the season, but injuries meant midfielder Mikel Merino had to stand in up top.

Since then, Liverpool opened up a gap at the top of the Premier League, going on to win it, and Arsenal were dumped out of the Champions League in the semi-finals, beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, a lot of reports of late have suggested that a No.9 is the missing piece, and that’s where it looks the Gunners are prioritising in the summer.

One of the options they are tracking is Lille striker David, who has 25 goals in all competitions this season, and InterLive reports Arsenal are ‘the hottest club’ for him. Indeed, rivals Liverpool are said to be ‘a little more on the sidelines’.

What’s more, the Italian outlet states Juventus are in consideration, while Inter also ‘has a leading role’. It is apparently ‘certain’ that David would say yes to Inter.

Given David will be out of contract in the summer, the decision will be up to him, so it’s not clear why it’s felt Arsenal are on top, but it’s stated it is ‘not easy’ for Inter to win the race given their presence.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has stated that a striker is Arsenal’s priority, but he has suggested two other names who are at the top of the list.

“[Andrea] Berta is busy on incomings. There is no disputing that a new number nine is where most of his time is being spent,” he told TBRFootball.

“Whether that is next, time will tell, but it is seemingly looking more and more likely to be Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko, but that still isn’t certain.”

Gyokeres and Sesko have both featured heavily in reports surrounding Arsenal’s striker signings, but it’s not clear as yet who’ll be signed, with a number of options still being reported.

