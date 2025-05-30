According to reports, Arsenal have a ‘huge advantage’ over rivals in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres, who is ‘favoured’ to Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are crying out for a top-tier striker after they failed to add a new forward to their squad in the previous two transfer windows.

Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz left Arsenal severely lacking in attack during the run-in, even with Mikel Merino doing a decent job as a stand-in striker.

Arsenal chiefs have recognised that they need a big transfer window this summer to kick on after a disappointing 2024/25 season, in which they finished second for a third straight year and failed to win a trophy.

The north London outfit need upgrades in various positions, but their top priority is to sign a striker, with Gyokeres and Sesko mooted as their standout targets.

Gyokeres and Sesko are among the best strikers in Europe as they are leading contenders to be this year’s top scorer in the top five divisions.

Conflicting reports have emerged on whether Arsenal would prefer to sign Gyokeres or Sesko, with it recently suggested that head coach Mikel Arteta has been ‘overruled’ by sporting director Andrea Berta.

Now, a report from The Sun claims Arsenal have a ‘huge advantage’ over rivals in the race to sign Gyokeres, who is ‘expected to cost £60-70m’ amid rival interest from Manchester United.

It has been noted that the Red Devils are turning to Gyokeres as one of two ‘options’ following Liam Delap’s decision to reject the Premier League giants, but The Sun say their ‘spending power is limited’ following their ‘failure to qualify for the Champions League’ and Arsenal are leading the race.

It is also noted that Gyokeres is ‘slightly favoured’ over Sesko, with three ‘reasons’ given for this verdict.

Firstly, there is a ‘real belief that a deal for the Swedish international could be pushed through with little complications’ as ‘there is a gentleman’s agreement between Gyokeres and Sporting to depart the Stadio Jose Alvalade’ this summer.

Arsenal’s hierarchy are said to ‘view Gyokeres as one of the most in-form strikers currently in the market and available, with a persona and footballing arrogance to match’, while there is also ‘the added bonus of him having already played in England’ with Coventry City.

They are is also said to be a ‘concern’ with Sesko. The report adds: