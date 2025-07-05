According to reports, Arsenal face missing out on Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, who is set to receive a ‘blank cheque offer’ from a Saudi Pro League side.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid in recent months as he slipped in the pecking order during the 2024/25 campaign.

Rodrygo has been linked with several clubs, with Arsenal among the teams interested in signing him this summer as a ‘dream’ signing.

The Gunners are keen to overhaul their attack this summer as they were toothless in forward positions during the 2024/25 campaign.

Recent reports have indicated that they are in the market for a striker, winger and attacking midfielder, with it also suggested that they have nine targets for these three positions.

It remains to be seen whether the winger will leave as he is yet to give the green light to Arsenal, but a fresh report has claimed that the north London outfit are in ‘pole position’ and that three factors will determine whether he joins them this summer.

However, there has since been another update as journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Al-Nassr have ‘launched an attack’ for Rodrygo as they have ‘initiated initial contacts’ with his ‘entourage’.

Al-Nassr are said to be ‘searching for a new star to partner Cristiano Ronaldo’ and have ‘approached’ Rodrygo to ‘gauge his interest’ in a move to the Saudi Pro League.

It is said that they have a ‘simple idea’. The report adds:

‘Al Nassr’s idea is simple: offer Rodrygo a blank check to convince him to join the Saudi Pro League. The budget has not yet been set, but in discussions between the club and his entourage, it promises to be unlimited. ‘Cristiano Ronaldo himself has singled out the Real Madrid player as the player the Saudi club should sign first.’

Despite this, Arsenal do hold an advantage over Al-Nassr, with Rodrgyo already deciding that his ‘priority’ is a move to the Premier League if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

Still, this is not deterring Al-Nassr, as they are ‘clear’ they ‘want Rodrygo’ and ‘even if they are not his current priority, we will work hard this summer on an offer he cannot refuse.’.

Arsenal are also working on an alternative winger, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on Saturday evening that they are ‘advancing’ for Chelsea star Noni Madueke.

Romano tweeted: ‘Understand Arsenal have now started advancing on personal terms discussions with Noni Madueke.

‘Madueke hasn’t asked to leave Chelsea at this stage, focused on Club World Cup; meanwhile he’s understood to be open to Arsenal move. Nothing agreed/close between clubs yet.’