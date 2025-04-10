Arsenal target Nico Williams is reportedly ‘closer than ever’ to snubbing interest from the Premier League giants and could sign a ‘lifelong contract’.

Williams has emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe and has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent years.

The 22-year-old was expected to leave Athletic Bilbao after he shone for Spain at last summer’s European Championships, but he has spent another season at his boyhood club after FC Barcelona and Arsenal could not complete a deal.

He has 16 goal involvements in his 39 appearances this season and it’s been widely reported that he is one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

READ: Liam Delap transfer: One reason every Premier League club will think they can win race to sign him



The Gunners are crying out for a new striker, but they also need to sign a winger and Williams stands out as a leading option.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Arsenal have been ‘hit by a stumbling block’.

‘Arsenal are set to find Nico Williams’ wage demands and overall package a problem as they explore a deal to bring him to the club, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The Athletic Bilbao winger, 22, earns mega money on his current contract in the Basque Country but is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe. ‘Williams has been identified as a top target at Arsenal – who are huge admirers of the Spain international – and high-level talks have been held in recent days.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal dealt blow as Real Madrid decide ‘priority’ £86m Gunners star ‘loved’ by Perez ‘must’ be signed

👉 Mikel Arteta’s best decisions as Arsenal manager includes difficult Saliba, Aubameyang calls

👉 Romano says Andrea Berta is ‘on it’ with ‘new contract proposals’ for Arsenal pair

‘Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta would love to bring him to the Emirates Stadium but sources say they face a big decision on whether to spend a big portion of their summer budget on the Athletic Bilbao star. ‘Arsenal will also be in the market for a marquee new striker signing this summer and could weaken their hand in those negotiations by overpaying for Williams.’

Meanwhile, a report in Spain claims Williams’ situation has taken a ‘surprise turn’ with the winger ‘closer than ever’ to committing his future to Athletic Bilbao.