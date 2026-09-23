Huge Arsenal boost in Alvarez race as Barcelona make fresh decision on signing Atletico star

Arsenal could be given the chance to sign Julian Alvarez after Barcelona cooled their interest in signing the Atletico Madrid star, according to reports.

The Gunners completed the signings of Illan Meslier (free, Leeds), Piero Hincapie (£34.5m, Bayer Leverkusen), Christos Tzolis (£34.12m, Club Brugge), Bruno Guimaraes (£75m, Newcastle) and Ezri Konsa (£51m, Aston Villa) in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal went for quality over quantity this summer and they will be disappointed not to have got a deal for another attacker over the line before the deadline.

The Gunners were linked with Morgan Rogers, who eventually went to Chelsea in a deal worth £117m, as well as Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez.

Argentina international Alvarez looked like the biggest possibility in the final weeks of the transfer window after Atletico Madrid refused to sell the striker to La Liga rivals Barcelona.

However, it eventually became clear that his stance over a potential move to Arsenal wouldn’t change as he continues to hold out for a future transfer to Barcelona.

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There has now been another twist, though, with The Standard, citing Spanish media, revealing that Barcelona ‘have cooled their interest’ in signing Alvarez.

Their success in using Raphinha centrally this season ‘has reduced the urgency for the LaLiga champions to sign another forward’ and Barcelona ‘have shifted their focus towards other areas of the squad, particularly defence’.

The Standard adds: ‘The situation could give Arsenal an opportunity to revive their interest in January.

‘It is well documented that the Gunners were unable to convince Alvarez to move to north London during the summer, but a loan deal could now emerge as an option if his limited role at Atletico continues.’

After looking to force a move to Barcelona over the summer, Alvarez has received a hostile reception from his home fans during the early stages of the 2026/27 season.

The 26-year-old has not made a La Liga start under Diego Simeone yet this season and Alvarez’s team-mate Marc Pubill hopes to see the best of the Argentina international soon.

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Pubil said: “We experienced it inside the dressing room in the same way as people did from the outside.

“Julian is a spectacular player, extremely good, and luckily we have him here. We’re all going to enjoy having him. We will help him. Hopefully he gives us his maximum because he’s a top player.”

Atletico Madrid ‘reacted inappropriately’ over the summer – Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists Atletico Madrid “reacted inappropriately” over the summer as the Catalan giants chased a deal for Alvarez.

Laporta said: “Atlético have shown their true colours. They acted as though they were the offended party — they had no way of justifying their attitude. We did what is normally done — as there were talks between the clubs, then I personally spoke with Gil Marín.

“He told me Julián wasn’t coming because they didn’t have an alternative… and then Atlético reacted inappropriately. I do not know what caused it. I can imagine why, but I have no proof.

“We were hearing reports that they would sell to anyone in the world except Barça. And that’s the case… they were actually ready to sell Julián to any club in the world, but not to us.

“It’s already the past; we’re now very happy with our squad.”

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