Arsenal firm ‘favourites’ to sign top target for one ‘key reason’ as ‘offer would be accepted’
According to reports, Arsenal are firm ‘favourites’ in the race to sign Spanish superstar Nico Williams from La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.
The talented winger has been linked with several elite Premier League and European clubs after he shone for Spain at last summer’s Euros.
There is a £50m release clause in Williams‘ contract with Athletic Bilbao, but the La Liga side managed to keep him ahead of this season.
The 22-year-old has shone in recent weeks as he has taken his tally for the 2024/25 season to nine goals and seven assists in all competitions.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with Williams over the past year and it’s been widely reported that he is head coach Mikel Arteta’s top target.
The Gunners have struggled in attack this season as their Premier League title hopes have faded, sitting 12 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool with nine games remaining.
Arsenal are crying out for a new striker, but they also need to sign a winger as Arteta’s side have become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka with other attackers underperforming.
Williams would be a statement signing for Arsenal as a report from Football Transfers claims Chelsea and FC Barcelona ara also interested in the Spain international.
Despite this, Arsenal are ‘favourites’ and in ‘pole position’ to sign Williams ahead of this summer’s window.
On the ‘key reason’ for Arsenal’s strong position, the report explains.
‘The Spanish international has been linked with several top European clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona, but we are told that Arsenal’s financial situation puts them ahead of the competition.
‘Williams is currently on a €10.42 million per year (£8.9m per year) contract with Athletic Club, earning around €200,385 (£171,000) per week.
‘According to sources in Spain, Arsenal are prepared to offer him £200,000 per week on a five-year deal, bringing his yearly earnings to £10.4m, a figure his representatives have already indicated would be accepted if he chooses to move to North London.
‘One of the key reasons Arsenal are in a strong position to land Williams is the significant wage space they are set to free up this summer. The departures of Kieran Tierney (£110,000 per week), Thomas Partey (£200,000 per week), and Jorginho (£110,000 per week) will clear £420,000 per week in wages, giving the club plenty of room to accommodate Williams’ hefty salary.
‘Despite reports suggesting Arsenal might struggle to meet Williams’ wage demands, sources indicate that conversations have already taken place with his camp. The feedback from his representatives is clear: if Williams chooses Arsenal, the financial terms will not be an issue.’