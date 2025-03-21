Arsenal firm ‘favourites’ to sign top target for one ‘key reason’ as ‘offer would be accepted’

According to reports, Arsenal are firm ‘favourites’ in the race to sign Spanish superstar Nico Williams from La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

The talented winger has been linked with several elite Premier League and European clubs after he shone for Spain at last summer’s Euros.

There is a £50m release clause in Williams‘ contract with Athletic Bilbao, but the La Liga side managed to keep him ahead of this season.

The 22-year-old has shone in recent weeks as he has taken his tally for the 2024/25 season to nine goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Williams over the past year and it’s been widely reported that he is head coach Mikel Arteta’s top target.

The Gunners have struggled in attack this season as their Premier League title hopes have faded, sitting 12 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool with nine games remaining.

Arsenal are crying out for a new striker, but they also need to sign a winger as Arteta’s side have become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka with other attackers underperforming.

Williams would be a statement signing for Arsenal as a report from Football Transfers claims Chelsea and FC Barcelona ara also interested in the Spain international.

Despite this, Arsenal are ‘favourites’ and in ‘pole position’ to sign Williams ahead of this summer’s window.

On the ‘key reason’ for Arsenal’s strong position, the report explains.