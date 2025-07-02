Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of ‘dream target’ Rodrygo with the Brazilian to tell Real Madrid “he wants to leave”, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in at least one new winger in the summer transfer market this summer as the Arsenal board look to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

Arsenal have been linked to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and many more wingers this summer.

But it has been clear from early on in the transfer market that Real Madrid star Rodrygo is their dream target with the Brazilian falling down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo has made just one start and one substitute appearance in Real Madrid’s four Club World Cup matches so far but will be in contention to face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

After starting their first match against Al-Hilal, Rodrygo came off the bench in their second group clash against Pachuca but hasn’t featured in either of the last two fixtures.

Speaking after dropping the Brazilian against Pachuca, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso commented: “He looks good, enthusiastic. The other day [against Pachuca] was a technical decision but he’s still important, he’s a special player. I think he’ll play an important part at the Club World Cup.”

But TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey insists that Rodrygo will “make it clear that he wants to leave” Real Madrid once the Club World Cup is over in a huge boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing the forward.

Bailey said: “I think Rodrygo is quickly emerging as Arsenal’s dream target. From what I’m hearing from people close to the situation, once Real Madrid get back from the Club World Cup, Rodrygo is going to make it clear that he wants to leave.

“I think Rodrygo’s situation is going to come to a head, I think Madrid will confirm Vinicius Junior’s new contract once they are back, which is already in place. Arda Guler, as we spoke about before, is a player who Xabi Alonso loves and we’ve seen that at the Club World Cup.

“It’s not that Alonso dislikes Rodrygo or anything, but you know, you’ve got Franco Mastantuano coming who we understand will play on the wing, probably on the right.

“I think everything points towards Rodrygo leaving and my belief is that Arsenal will be towards the top of his desired places to go. Arsenal know what kind of fee it will take to sign Rodrygo, around £75m, they know about his wages, and that hasn’t scared them off one bit.

“It would be a huge feather in Berta’s cap to sign Rodrygo, and there’s a genuine belief within the Arsenal camp that the Brazilian would be an outstanding fit. But that doesn’t stop Arsenal from bringing in two wide players, I think there is a real possibility that they do that.”