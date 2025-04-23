Huge Arsenal boost as reliable journalist reveals Gunners ‘still hopeful’ of Zubimendi transfer

Arsenal are ‘still hopeful’ of landing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer despite the latest reports linking him with Real Madrid.

The Gunners are looking to build a squad capable of battling on all fronts after coming up short in the Premier League once again this season.

Arsenal are set to finish as runners-up for the third season in a row with Liverpool now just one win away from winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal midfielders Thomas Partey and Jorginho look increasingly likely to leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer and Zubimendi is believed to be the Gunners’ top target to improve midfield.

Back in January, it was reported that Arsenal had a ‘deal virtually completed’ for Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi and that they ‘will land’ their long-term target in the summer.

In full, the Daily Mail insisted that the Spain international had been ‘courted by Mikel Arteta for over 12 months and talks over a summer move are now at an advanced stage with sources indicating the deal is virtually completed.’

However, a report last week claimed that Zubimendi had made a ‘clear decision’ to sign for Real Madrid in the summer over Arsenal after the Spanish club insisted that he will be a ‘protagonist’ in their ‘sports plan’.

And now Charles Watts – who has been covering Arsenal for many years – insists that the Gunners are ‘still hopeful’ of landing Zubimendi despite reports that the Spanish midfielder’s ‘head may have been turned’ by Real Madrid.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘As far as I’m aware Arsenal are still hopeful that they will win the race to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer.

‘I know there have been reports from Spain suggesting that Real Madrid have stepped up their attempts to land the midfielder in recent weeks and that his head may have been turned.

‘I can’t really confirm anything about the level of Madrid’s interest in Zubimendi, I’m just not sure about that. But I know that Arsenal remain hopeful of getting a deal over the line for the Real Sociedad star.

‘They have put a lot of effort into signing the Spaniard, with Jason Ayto – who was the club’s interim sporting director before the appointment of Andrea Berta – at the forefront of that work.

‘And with Berta now at the club he is being tasked with closing the deal for the Spain international, with the expectation that Arsenal will look to get it done early in the transfer window.

‘Zubimendi is seen as a priority for Arsenal this summer, with Jorginho certain to leave and Thomas Partey’s future far from clear as he heads towards the end of his contract.’