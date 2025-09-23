Huge Arsenal injury blow as Noni Madueke knee injury timeline is revealed

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke will be out of action for around two months after picking up a knee injury in the Gunners match against Manchester City, according to reports.

Some Gunners fans set up a petition against the signing of Madueke in the summer before he eventually joined from Chelsea in a deal worth £52m.

Madueke is winning over his doubters now with the England international fast becoming a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium after impressing for club and country so far this season.

However, the Arsenal winger was seen clutching his knee in the closing stages of the first half of the Gunners’ 1-1 draw against Man City at the weekend and was replaced at the interval.

There had been rumours of a possible ACL injury but former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs ruled that out on Monday.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Noni Madueke set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury sustained against Manchester City. Timeline for return still unclear as tests ongoing. However, Madueke has not done his ACL, despite rumours.’

That confirmed came after reliable football injury analyst on X called Physio Scout insisted that it was unlikely to be an ACL injury.

The expert added on X: ‘In regards to Noni Madueke being sent for scans – I’ve skimmed through the first half and it’s hard to say that any event could have caused an ACL injury.

‘Yes, it seems like he was in some discomfort in his knee, but he might have just been sent for precautionary scans on the knee issue. Please take any rumours with a pinch of salt. Happy to be proven wrong with any clips – would update analysis.’

And now The Athletic‘s Art de Roché has revealed that Madueke ‘faces around two months out’ with a knee injury, which could see him miss at least ten matches in all competitions.

If the timeline is exactly two months then Madueke could be back for Arsenal’s clash with Tottenham in the North London Derby on November 23.

After Madueke’s start to life at Arsenal, Gary Neville admitted recently that the winger was “a lot better than I imagined”.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: “Starting with Arsenal, Madueke, Eze, when you think about Martinelli and Saka, you thought they would dominate the right wing of Arsenal for the next five, ten years, and then you ‘re watching two players yesterday.

“Saka will come back in and Martinelli will play games as well. But Madueke is a lot better than I imagined and certainly a lot better than Arsenal fans thought he would be.

“A couple of runs he made for England on Tuesday night were a different level. Sometimes you play against wingers you know they’ll be dribbling against you and you know they’ve got a trick and you know you’re going to be in for a difficult game.

“But then you’ve got players who are a level above, I’m not saying Madueke is there yet, but his movements and the things that he’s doing are very, very good and I’m talking from a full-back’s perspective playing against it.”