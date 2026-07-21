According to reports, Arsenal have made ‘groundbreaking progress’ in the race to sign Julian Alvarez because Atletico Madrid have performed a U-turn.

The Gunners have had a mixed start to this summer’s transfer window.

Christos Tzolis and Elijah Upson look set to be their third and fourth signings after Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier, but they have missed out on Morgan Rogers and Jeremy Monga.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on adding another midfielder to their squad, but their priority will be to strengthen their attack after most of their forwards underperformed last season.

Gabriel Martinelli may also leave following Leandro Trossard’s exit to raise funds, but they are back to the drawing board after missing out on Rogers.

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PSG standout Bradley Barcola has been mentioned as a possible alternative to Rogers, while Alvarez has been mooted as a potential dream signing to compete with or replace Viktor Gyokeres.

The Argentina international has developed into one of the world’s best strikers since leaving Man City, and Atletico Madrid’s CEO said at the weekend that they have no intention of selling him this summer.

However, a new report from Caught Offside suggests the La Liga giants have made a U-turn on Alvarez, having claimed that they are now ‘ready to approve’ Alvarez’s move to Arsenal.

Arsenal make ‘groundbreaking progress’ over signing Julian Alvarez

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with Alvarez, but Atletico are reportedly reluctant to do business with their rivals, even if he ‘prefers’ a move to the Nou Camp.

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This is said to have placed the Gunners in a ‘surprisingly strong position’ in the race to sign Alvarez, especially because PSG have not ‘developed their interest into a formal offer’.

Though it is stated that Arsenal’s ‘biggest challenges’ for Alvarez are ‘convincing the player to leave Spain and finding a fee that Atletico consider acceptable’, it is also noted that the player is ‘open’ to the move.

‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Atlético have told Julián Álvarez’s representatives that they could sanction a transfer to Arsenal this summer. ‘Sporting director Andrea Berta has also held direct talks with the striker, who would be open to returning to the Premier League.’

The Athletic’s James McNicholas, meanwhile, continues to insist that Atletico Madrid’s position remains unchanged.

He stated: ‘Arteta remains a huge admirer of Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid’s position remains that the 26-year-old is not for sale — either within La Liga, or abroad.’

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