According to reports, Arsenal have a ‘reservation’ about Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and will only ‘proceed’ on two conditions.

Arsenal have made significant progress in the transfer market in recent weeks as they have finalised six summer signings, landing Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres.

With these signings worth around £200m, the Gunners have secured most of their priority targets, but they remain in the market and are interested in England international Eze.

The 27-year-old stepped up following Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich as he contributed 25 goal involvements for the FA Cup winners in all competitions in 2024/25.

Eze was key to Palace winning their first FA Cup and qualifying for Europe at the end of last season and he has attracted interest from elsewhere amid reports claiming he has a release clause in his contract.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Eze, but a report from Caught Offside claims the Gunners are ‘leading the race’ to sign the attacking midfielder.

The report revealed:

‘Importantly, Arsenal are not looking to rush the deal. The Gunners are willing to wait until Crystal Palace secure a suitable replacement before sealing the transfer. ‘To help sweeten the deal, Arsenal are also planning to offer winger Reiss Nelson as part of a player-plus-cash agreement. If the Eagles accept these terms, the move could be completed smoothly.’

Despite this, journalist James McNicholas for The Athletic claims Eze to Arsenal is far from guaranteed as the Gunners have a ‘reservation’ about the Palace star.

The report also claims Arsenal are yet to commit to signing Eze and will only ‘proceed’ on two conditions.

The Athletic explains:

‘Arsenal retain an interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. The England international has many admirers at Arsenal and would be keen to move to north London. In theory, it looks like a straightforward deal: Eze has a release clause in his contract worth in excess of £60m. ‘Arsenal have, however, had reservations about paying the full clause for a player who turned 27 last month. If Crystal Palace were to drop the price in the remaining weeks of the window, Arsenal would be keen to proceed. Naturally, sales would also give any pursuit of Eze a considerable boost. A new contract for Ethan Nwaneri reduces the urgency of Arsenal’s Eze pursuit, but does not appear to have ended it entirely.’

Regarding potential exits, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, and Karl Hein ‘could be allowed to leave’, while Fulham are ‘in talks over a deal for Reiss Nelson’.

It is also claimed that if ‘the Gunners can bring in a wide attacker, they may be willing to listen to offers for either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard’.