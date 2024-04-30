FC Copenhagen’s director of development has said she will happily welcome back Chidozie Obi-Martin “when Arsenal doesn’t give him the chance”.

Obi-Martin has been lighting up the Premier League’s Under-18 division this year, bagging a ludicrous 24 goals in his last seven appearances.

The 16-year-old has caught the eyes with back-to-back games with four goals, a five-goal haul against West Ham U18, and most recently, scoring seven goals against Norwich City U18.

Arsenal snapped Obi-Martin up from Danish giants Copenhagen in 2022 and the teenager is eligible to represent Denmark, Nigeria or England at international level.

He has an impressive 10 goals in 14 caps for Denmark U17 and has also played for England’s U16 side.

Clearly a player with a big future in the game, it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta gives him a chance to impress in the first team.

Arteta handed a Premier League debut to Ethan Nwaneri when he was 15 years old, making him the youngest player to appear in the division.

Nwaneri has trained with the first-team squad on multiple occasions and has been in three Champions League matchday squads while playing regularly in the Premier League 2, so he is way ahead of Martin-Obi progression-wise.

While opportunities have come to Nwaneri, other Arsenal youth stars like Charlie Patino have been unable to get consistent minutes under Arteta.

The Emirates faithful will hope Obi-Martin does not have the same fate as Patino but Copenhagen’s director of development has said he is welcome back at the club “when”, not if, the Gunners do not give him a chance.

“Yes, he played with us until he was 13 years old, when the family then moved to London,” Sune Smith-Nielsen told Tipsbladet. “I think it was the mother who got a job in London, and then the father and brothers moved with her.

“He was a huge talent. He has been a huge talent since he was six years old. At times, he played with age groups two years older, and he has always had tremendous offensive potential. He has wild technique and fantastic physical attributes.

“We are very excited that he is doing so well over at Arsenal. Then he can always come to FC Copenhagen’s first team when Arsenal doesn’t give him the chance.”

