‘F**k, this is big’ – Ibrahimovic explains bizarre reason he missed out on Arsenal transfer

Former AC Milan and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that his refusal to do a trial resulted in him missing out on a move to Arsenal.

The Sweden international won countless trophies in Italy, Spain, England, France and the Netherlands during his career and scored 511 goals in 866 club appearances.

He also bagged 62 goals in 122 caps for Sweden and will go down as one of the best strikers in world football over the last few decades.

Ibrahimovic’s amazing career took him to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Ajax and Manchester United, as well as other clubs, and is regularly mooted as one of the best players to have never won a Champions League.

Premier League side Arsenal could have been an option for Ibrahimovic earlier in his career but he explained that his refusal to do a trial didn’t impress Arsene Wenger.

“When I was young, I had a lot of interest from a lot of clubs, and one of them was Arsenal,” Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man City, Newcastle’s comedown, Onana’s next test, Klopp

“So, I came to the office of Mr Arsene Wenger, and it was a big hype because I saw these players, (Dennis) Bergkamp, (Thierry )Henry, I saw (Freddie) Ljungberg, I saw (Patrick) Vieira, I saw all these players, and I was like ‘F**k, this is big’, because these players I see on TV, even if I already played in high level Sweden.

“But this was big, because this was like, ‘I am here now’. Last week I was playing PlayStation with these guys. And I spoke with Wenger, he was tall, I didn’t expect him to be so tall.

“I came in his office and we spoke and he was like, ‘What do you want?’ He wanted to get to know me, to feel me. Because I think he is a type of person, he just don’t buy the player, he wants to know what he is buying I think. In the end, he had an Arsenal shirt with Number 9 and, ‘We want you to come and do a trial for two weeks.’

“Everything was good until he said you come and do a trial. I was looking at him. Obviously he is Wenger, I am nobody at that moment. I said, ‘I don’t do trials’, and he was like, ‘What do you mean?’

“‘I don’t do trials, either you want me or you don’t want me, or else why am I here?’ That was me, but it was not to play a game, it was me. ‘No, but you have to come and do a trial’ and then, ‘No, no, you don’t understand, I don’t do trials’. That was it, I never went to Arsenal.”