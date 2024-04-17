Arsenal ‘identify several midfield targets’ amid Jorginho doubt with Villa star on Arteta’s list

Arsenal have ‘identified a number of midfield targets’ amidst the growing possibility Jorginho will leave the club this summer, according to reports.

Jorginho is out of contract at the end of the season and there have been rumours that he is eyeing a return to Italy.

Arsenal: Jorginho could leave this summer

The 32-year-old last played in Serie A in 2018, joining Chelsea from Napoli for around £50million.

He won the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge and made the surprising move to London rivals Arsenal last January.

Mikel Arteta was eager to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton but ended up turning to Jorginho as an alternative when the Seagulls were not willing to sell for less than £100m.

The Italian has surprised many Arsenal fans with his performances in midfield and has proved himself to be a very important player in a young Gunners squad.

Arsenal have the option to extend the midfielder’s contract by another year and they are believed to be keen on keeping hold of him, but there is lots of speculation surrounding his future.

Jorginho’s agent has always been open to publicly discussing his client’s future and recently discussed reported interest from Juventus and Fiorentina.

“In my opinion, (Juventus) don’t need a player like Jorginho,” Joao Santos said. “If (director Cristiano) Giuntoli ever needs a midfielder like Jorginho, however, he can always contact me.”

As for Fiorentina, Santos added; “First of all, we need to understand if they are really thinking about Jorginho.

“It is an ambitious project. A club that wants to aim for the Champions League, there would be no problems for us. At the moment, however, Fiorentina have not contacted us.”

Arsenal interested in Zubimendi, Luiz, Kimmich as Jorginho replacements

According to HITC, there are three midfielders Arsenal have ‘identified’ in case Jorginho departs.

The Gunners are said to have ‘interest’ in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, ‘with his own contract situation uncertain’.

Meanwhile, interest in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, who are both players ‘with long-time admirers’ at the Emirates.

Kimmich is a player with tonnes of experience and quality, and speaking before Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern, Perry Groves insisted his former side should not go in for him.

“(Kimmich) can go in that inverted right-back role like (Oleksandr) Zinchenko does. But we have Tomiyasu, Ben White, who has been one of Arsenal’s players of the season,” Groves told talkSPORT.

“(White) has been outstanding. That link he has with (Bukayo) Saka on the right-hand side, and his defending one-v-one… He’s one of the few full-backs who presses and actually stops the crosses.

“Kimmich, yeah you want as many quality players as possible. But no, (we don’t need to sign him) at all.”

