Arsenal do important ‘groundwork’ on striker target as Gunners star ‘accepts’ he’s out of Arteta’s plans

Arsenal have put in “a lot of the groundwork” already to sign Benjamin Sesko and it wouldn’t be a “surprise” to see the Gunners try again, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Sesko has scored five goals in eight matches in all competitions so far this season with the 21-year-old choosing to stay at RB Leipzig in the summer over pursuing a move to Arsenal or any other big European club.

There were rumours that he could move to Arsenal for around £55m in the summer before he signed a contract extension at Leipzig.

Sesko said at the time: “I feel a lot of trust and appreciation throughout the club and that is crucial for being able to perform to my full potential. In the second half of the season in particular, I was able to give something back with my goals.

“We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players. I’m really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team.”

And now Watts – who has covered Arsenal for years – reckons Sesko made the right decision in the summer but would not be suprised to see the Gunners try again in the future.

Watts wrote on his Caught Offside column: “It was interesting watching the highlights of the Leipzig vs Juventus game in the Champions League last week. It was a tale of two strikers, Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic, who have been heavily linked to Arsenal in the past.

“Both were impressive, scoring twice, although it was Vlahovic who eventually came out on top when Francisco Conceicao scored that fine late winner to give Juventus an exciting 3-2 win in Germany.

“Whilst the Vlahovic ship has sailed when it comes to Arsenal, I’m keeping a keen eye on Sesko this season as I still think there is a chance that Arsenal will revisit their interest in the Slovenia international at some point, maybe even next summer.

“Obviously they were very keen to bring him in during the last transfer window, but the 21-year-old decided to stay and sign a new contract with Leipzig.

“That decision was a disappointment to Arsenal, but I don’t believe it was a decision that burned any bridges between the club and the striker in terms of a move in the future.

“A lot of the groundwork was done before the summer window and I don’t believe there has been any sort of breakdown in relationship behind the scenes just because Sesko opted to stay put.

“I’m sure Arsenal understood his decision at the time because to be honest it made a lot of sense. From a footballing and development point of view, staying with Leipzig was the right call.

“Look at how things have gone. Sesko is playing regularly, he’s scoring goals and he’s developing nicely. Had he moved to Arsenal, he would have been playing understudy to Kai Havertz and probably having to make do with getting the odd minute here and there.

“But at some point he is going to decide the time is right to move to a higher level and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Arsenal go back in for him.

“Arsenal still want to sign a striker. But they don’t want to sign one just for the sake of it. That’s why they kept their power dry last summer after Sesko said no earlier in the window.

“They were confident they had enough firepower to get them through the season and the form Havertz is showing right now shows you why.

“But I think they will look to add another frontman at the end of the season and I wouldn’t rule out Sesko again being a name which is towards the top of their list.”

On Kieran Tierney being out of Mikel Arteta’s plans, Watts added: “Kieran Tierney is continuing to work his way back to full fitness after the awful hamstring injury he suffered at the Euros in the summer while playing for Scotland.

“Had that injury not happened, I’m sure Tierney would have been playing for another club right now. That was certainly the plan anyway following his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season.

“But the injury put an end to any chances of a move and the focus now is on the left-back getting himself back fully fit ahead of the January window.

“He’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore. That’s been clear for a long time and Tierney accepts that.

“There is no animosity there. He knows the club has moved on and that his qualities as a left-back are not what Arsenal need in the system that they play.

“He has been included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the season so he could play once fit, but I struggle to really see that happening.

“He will hope to get a move in January, probably on loan, so he can get some minutes somewhere ahead of the summer when he can try and secure a permanent move away from North London.”