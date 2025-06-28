Arsenal are ‘in agreement’ with Viktor Gyokeres’ agent regarding his potential move to the Emirates, while the fee for Benjamin Sesko has been reduced.

The Gunners have had a breakthrough in pursuit of other targets, with deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard due to be announced imminently.

These three players are good additions for Arsenal, but their top priority remains a new striker as they mull over whether to sign Gyokeres or Sesko.

Arsenal are crying out for a striker as a statement signing in this position is likely the difference between them winning the Premier League/Champions League or coming up short next season.

Conflicting reports have emerged relating to Arsenal’s interest in Gyokeres and Sesko, with this saga already quite tiresome.

Unfortunately, a resolution still feels far away as the Gunners have faced difficulties in talks over Gyokeres and Sesko.

Regarding Sesko, a report from German outlet BILD claims RB Leipzig have been holding out for a ‘dream transfer fee’ for their prized asset, which would range between 80 to 100 million euros.

Sesko is under contract until 2029, but without a ‘concrete offer’, RB Leipzig are willing to let the striker leave for a ‘more realistic’ price of 70 million euros ‘plus bonuses’.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will bite as they remain in the running for Gyokeres, who has also been attracting interest from Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Gyokeres, who is a leading contender to be this year’s top scorer in Europe, reportedly had a gentleman’s agreement to leave Sporting Lisbon for around £58m, so he was ‘heartbroken’ upon learning that the club have decided to go back on their word to demand a higher fee.

Sporting Lisbon’s squad are due back in training on July 1, but it’s also been indicated that the striker could refuse to return for pre-season as he looks to force through an exit.

Now, a report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo claims Gyokeres has been ‘authorised’ to return to training a week later than his teammates. This is said to be due to him having a limited summer break after featuring in two Sweden friendlies this month.

The report also claims Arsenal are ‘in agreement’ with the forward’s agent over a fee. They claim: ‘The Gunners, in agreement with the striker’s manager, Hasan Çetinkaya, are betting on a fee in the region of €60m, plus €10m for goals, which they claim was agreed between Sporting and the agent.’