Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres have both been linked with moves to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is also being linked with Manchester United.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League and remain in contention for the Champions League but they are expected to pursue a couple of marquee signings in the summer.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

One of their priorities will be to sign a new striker and it’s been claimed that Gyokeres is their ‘number one target’ ahead of the summer.

Sporting Lisbon paid around £15m to sign the Sweden international from Coventry City last summer after he scored 21 goals in the Championship during the 2022/23 season.

Gyokeres – who is reportedly being monitored by Man Utd – has been enjoying a remarkable debut season and he is on the radar of several clubs around Europe after scoring 36 goals in 39 games for Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old will not come cheap as there is understood to be a €100m release clause in his Sporting Lisbon contract.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are ‘in front’ for Gyokeres, but AC Milan are also targeting him.

Gyokeres’ relationship with fellow Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic is said to benefit AC Milan, but Arsenal are likely to be able to offer more money than the Serie A giants.

It is also claimed by the Italian outlet that Gyokeres’ ‘price will drop’ and there is a ‘mention of a fee of at least €50m’. With the striker in the form of his life and Sporting Lisbon under no pressure to sell, it is rightly noted in the Sport Witness article that ‘they are unlikely to offer a 50% discount’.

Zubimendi ‘alternative’…

As well as a new striker, Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a centre-midfielder in the summer and they are being heavily linked with Real Sociedad standout Martin Zubimendi.

The Premier League club could miss out on Zubimendi as FC Barcelona are also interested in him. Regarding a potential alternative, Football Transfers claim Liverpool-linked Manu Kone is being ‘targeted’. The report explains.