Arsenal in ‘front row’ for ‘open’ free transfer ahead of Man Utd as Gunners make €6m+ ‘proposal’

Jonathan David is out of contract next summer.

Arsenal are in the ‘front row’ to sign Jonathan David when the Lille striker’s contract expires next summer, ahead of Manchester United.

The Red Devils considered a move for David in the summer with the Ligue 1 side open to the transfer before the striker entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

The 24-year-old’s scored 87 goals in 190 appearances for Lille having moved to the French side from Gent for £25m in the summer of 2020.

Reports suggested he was among Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘top targets’ this summer, but the new United co-owner instead signed off on the £36.5m signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

David will be on the radar of a number of top European clubs given the possibility of a free transfer, and recently opened up on his decision to stay at Lille this summer.

“There were a couple of offers and we just didn’t finish the deal, that’s it,” said the 24-year-old, who finished as Ligue 1’s second-highest scorer last season with 19 goals.

“I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with coaches. But ultimately (David and his inner circle) made the decision to stay.”

David has scored three goals in seven games for Lille so far this season and also scored and assisted against the United States in Canada’s 2-1 friendly triumph on Saturday.

With president Oliver Letang still willing to offload David, as he was in the summer, ongoing talks over an extension would retain the attacker’s value for another year if successful.

“Right now we’re speaking with (Letang) about a possible extension,” David said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

David added: “I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

And according to Tutto Juve, Arsenal are in the ‘front row’ along with Tottenham and Newcastle to sign the striker.

The report claims the Premier League is his most likely destination over a move to Juventus, who hold an interest, owing to their greater ‘resources’.

It’s claimed the Premier League trio are willing to offer David ‘well over €6m per season’ (£98,000 per week) with Juventus unwilling or unable to match their offers.

Arsenal were linked with a number of strikers over the summer, including Victor Osimhen, who moved to Galatasaray on loan, and Ivan Toney, who joined Al-Ahli.

They are said to retain an interest in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who’s already got seven goals in four games this term after 43 in all competitions last term, but the former Coventry man has an £85m release clause in his contract.